Chrissy Teigen Confirms Son Miles Has Type 1 Diabetes; Thanks Fans For Messages Of Encouragement And Support

Fans had been wondering if Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 6-year-old son Miles had Type 1 diabetes since Sunday, July 28, after Teigen shared a picture of her two older kids cheering gymnast Simone Biles on at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Netizens spotted a glucose monitor on Miles’ arm as he held up a sign for Biles while wearing a short-sleeved yellow shirt, leading them to speculate about the young boy’s health diagnosis.

On Wednesday, July 31, the Cravings cookbook author, 38, confirmed the same via a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles, and I celebrating Simone and Team USA,” Teigen began.

“Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform,” she added, before thanking users for noticing her son’s Type 1 diabetes monitor and extending love and encouragement to the family. “I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community already,” the model and mom of four noted.

Teigen, however, told her well-wishers that things could have been much worse, before acknowledging the privilege of having the help of a specialist on the matter. She went on to note that Miles’ lifelong diagnosis was currently in the “honeymoon period," a phase when his symptoms would be considerably mild. In the same post, Teigen mentioned that Miles’ diabetes was diagnosed after he was taken to the hospital with a severe case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by food or water poisoning. “I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with Type 1 — going to the hospital for something completely different,” Teigen expressed.

She noted that Miles was administered his first shot of insulin on Tuesday night.

“This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and that he is not alone,” Teigen said while expressing that she and her husband have been leaning on the book Year One with Type One to help Miles. Also sharing a picture of the book, Teigen simply captioned her post with “love u guys!!!!”

Besides Miles and Luna, Teigen and Legend also share a son Wren Alexander, 13 months, and a daughter Esti Maxine, 18 months.

