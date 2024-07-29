Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Critics of Her Shorts Look in Paris; Says THIS

Chrissy Teigen responded to the haters who criticized her for wearing micro shorts at the 2024 Paris Olympic Opening ceremony. The model attended the event with her family, in the company of her husband, John Legend, and two kids. Many on the internet believed that Teigen was dressed inappropriately for the event, especially keeping in mind that her kids were present there as well. However, it seems like the model is hardly bothered by these negative comments.

What did Chrissy Teigen wear for 2024 Pairs Olympic Opening Ceremony?

Chrissy Teigen, like many other celebrities, made her visit to Paris to witness the 2024 Summer Olympics. The model was captured on the opening day ceremony along with her husband, John Legend, and their two oldest kids, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6. Teigen posed with her family in front of the Eiffel Tower and was captured wearing a monochromatic outfit by Chloe. The outfit featured a long-sleeved cardigan with gold buttons paired with micro-shorts and strappy black and gold heels.

John Legend, on the other hand, opted for a much more normal look. He wore a gold-buttoned black suit with a white shirt and sneakers. The singer didn’t bother to wear a tie but decided to accessorize with a classic gold watch. Teigen’s two kids also served fashion, as her oldest, Luna, wore a printed pink dress and carried a matching bag while Miles was spotted wearing a monogrammed green suit.

Chrissy Teigen received hate for her 2024 Pairs Olympic Opening Ceremony outfit

Chrissy Teigen’s 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony outfit, however, didn’t please many. Netizens were pretty vocal in criticizing the model for wearing an inappropriate dress for the event. Her micro-shorts received the most criticism, allowing haters to bash the model. Many comments suggested Teigen wear pants in public, while others condemned her for wearing such a revealing outfit in front of her kids.

A user wrote on Instagram, “Is this one of those dreams where you realize you’re at work and forgot to put on pants?!” The other user commented, “You forgot your pants, girl!” “Your wife's outfit is horrible for this occasion. She’s not on the beach,” a user commented on John Legend’s post. “It’s what grandmas knit their grandkids for a diaper cover; sorry but it’s true,” another comment read.

Well, amid the negative reactions towards her outfit, Teigen remained pretty unbothered. A user wrote, "The worst outfit for that kind of event.” Teigen replied to this comment simply by stating, “Thanks for sharing!" Her comment spoke volumes as to how unfazed she remained despite being criticized for her look.

Many even defended the model and applauding her look, praising her long legs. Nonetheless, it seems like, as a whole, Chrissy Teigen failed to impress the internet with her Olympic looks.

