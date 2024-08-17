Christina Hall Stars in New the Flip Off Promotion Clip With Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Sans Josh Hall; WATCH

A new promotional video clip of The Flip Off has been dropped, featuring Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather El Moussa. However, the absence of Josh Hall created quite a buzz. As per reports, Josh has left the project after filing a divorce from Christina but it seems the actress is quite happy and content with her life, as she appears in the clip.

Originally, the upcoming house-flipping show was to star all four of them, which even garnered a lot of speculation about their complicated relationships. However, as per the sources who revealed to PEOPLE, Josh is no longer a part of The Flip Off after he filed the divorce on July 16, 2024, stating "irreconcilable differences" as the reason.

On August 16, Tarek El Moussa shared the promotional video from his official Instagram handle jointly with Heather and Christina. The ladies can be seen walking to a pink-themed coffee shop wearing matching pink outfits to make their orders. As they discuss what to get for them, Tarek walks up behind them and says, "Ladies, ladies, you're gonna want to get the blonde hippie."

And as the women looked quite confused by his remark, Tarek El Moussa further joked in the clip, "And trust me, I have good taste.” Sharing the video, the actor captioned, “I finally got the wife and ex-wife to agree on something... that I do, in fact, have good taste (with a sunglass-wearing emoji).”

Sources mentioned that the three of them will continue to shoot for the HGTV series, leaving Josh out of it. Christina was spotted arriving at the TV set with a smile and without her ex-husband, Josh. Now, the creators and HGTV have not confirmed Josh’s role, whether he is in the show or not, since the split. However, previously, Josh had appeared in a few promotional clips of The Flip Off.

Even in the initial announcement teaser, he was there. Back in May, when the network first announced the show, they stated that it was about the two couples who would "compete to see who could find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights)." In other promotional videos, the stars could be seen getting into joking arguments. In another clip, Heather can be seen putting Tarek out of the house with the caption, "When your husband tells you we’re filming a show with his ex-wife." Now, after Josh’s exit from the show, how the narrative will be built around the three TV stars is what we would like to see.

Josh Hall was Christina Hall’s third husband. Before him, she was married to Tarek for seven years and shares two children, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with him. Christina was also married to Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead for two years and she shares a son, Hudson, with him. On the other hand, Tarek and Heather have a 1-year-old son, Tristan.

