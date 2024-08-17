Celine Dion Embraces Son Rene-Charles In New Clip Before Her Surprising Performance At 2024 Paris Olympics; Watch

The queen is back, and she has shared a few glimpses of what went before her mind-blowing and surprising performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Celine Dion, who set foot on stage to perform after many years, surely shocked her fans, but her son René-Charles, however, was much more emotional looking at his mother going into the spotlight again.

The Power of Love songstress performed a masterpiece called Hymne A L’Amour at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The song was originally by French singer Édith Piaf. Dion impressed everyone as she was seen performing at the Eiffel Tower during the sports event. Now, she took to her Instagram and uploaded a video letting her fans see what preparations were made for her grand re-introduction.

In the social media clip, the All By Myself singer could be seen standing in front of a hotel, thanking her fans for their rich support, who were waiting to have a look at the legend with balloons. Then we see her changing into the glaring Dior dress that the Tell Him singer had worn for her Paris Olympics performance. The songstress could also be seen sitting in the hair and makeup chair, in front of a mirror, having the final touches done.

One sequence in the footage uploaded by Dion also showed her stretching out before she hit the stage.

Soon, when she was ready with all her hair and makeup completed, Celine Dion can be seen leaving the green room and heading towards the stage, giving out fist bumps to her fellow crew members.

As she reaches the backstage area, the That’s the Way It Is artist is then seen consoling her son René-Charles as he is all emotional looking at the crowd that is ready to welcome his legendary mother again.

The singer could also be seen putting her foot in her heels right before she hit the stage, as red and white light from the Paris Olympics event touched her.

Celine Dion shares her sons René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil.

René Angélil died in 2016, and after the singer was diagnosed with the stated health issue, it has been a tough journey for the mother as well as the children who had already lost a parent.

