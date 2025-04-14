Christine Tremarco Says Adolescence 'Triggered' Parents to Rethink 'Mistakes Made With Their Children'

Netflix’s new British series Adolescence has quickly become a breakout hit. The four-episode drama follows a teenage boy accused of murder, and its unique one-shot filming style has drawn strong praise from critics and viewers. Christine Tremarco, who plays the boy’s mother, recently shared about how deeply the show has impacted audiences, especially parents.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Christine Tremarco said that many viewers, especially parents, reached out to her after watching Adolescence. The actor, who plays Manda Miller, mother of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), said the show sparked real conversations at home.

“In my hometown in Liverpool, where I live, I have had men and women stop me, who are parents, and say to me, ‘Thank you! Thanks to Stephen (Graham), and to everyone on the show!’” Tremarco said.

She added that viewers told her the show made them reflect on how they communicate with their children. Many said it encouraged them to sit down and talk to their kids more, not just about internet safety and the show’s subject, but also to simply have more open conversations.

According to Tremarco, some viewers even told her the show made them question their past actions as parents. “I have had a couple of people say that it has triggered feelings where they thought about how they may have acted at times, maybe about mistakes that they have made with their own children,” she said. “So yeah, it has opened up even more than what is the main subject of our story.”

The show touches on themes like toxic masculinity, violence, and emotional communication in families, making it especially relatable to many viewers.

Tremarco said she felt privileged to be part of the cast and shared that it was an honor from the moment she read the script and saw who she would be working with.

She described the shoot as a heartbreaking joy and praised her co-stars Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty. She added that being part of a project that connected with people so deeply had been an honor for her.

