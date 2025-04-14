Why Adolescence Star Owen Cooper is NOT Watching His Highly Acclaimed Role As It Runs in UK Schools

Owen Cooper, the 13-year-old star of Netflix’s British drama Adolescence, recently admitted that he hasn’t watched the entire series, and may never do so. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper said, “I still haven’t watched it either. I just don’t like watching myself. And now Jack says it’s going into schools…that’s my worst nightmare!”

The young actor’s honesty has caught attention, especially as the series becomes a talking point across schools and social media. Despite his strong performance as Jamie Miller, a boy accused of murdering a classmate, Cooper is not keen on revisiting the intense scenes he filmed.

Adolescence, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, has found a new audience in classrooms. Teachers across the UK are planning to screen the show to help students understand the impact of the internet on young people.

For Owen Cooper, this has been a surprising news. “That’s my worst nightmare,” he repeated, referring to the thought of classmates watching his performance in school. While Cooper's comment was light-hearted, it showed how personal the subject matter can be, especially for someone his age.

Cooper shared that he was unaware of the darker aspects of online life before joining the show. He said, “I was glad I didn’t have any idea of what was going on, the emojis and the meanings behind them. I had no clue. And I don’t think my friends knew, but it’s obviously happening across the country. It’s not a made-up story.”

The miniseries explores how online influences and digital spaces are affecting young boys, leading to serious consequences. Cooper said the experience opened his eyes to problems many kids his age might not even know exist.

The four-part series, which dropped on Netflix on March 13, has been praised for its powerful storytelling and unique style. Each episode is shot in one continuous take, making it feel even more real and intense.

Stephen Graham, who co-created the show, also stars as Eddie Miller, Jamie’s father. While there’s been talk about a possible second part, neither Netflix nor the creators have confirmed any plans for a follow-up.

