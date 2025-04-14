Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Is ‘Intimidating,’ Says Jacob Elordi as Duo Films Wuthering Heights: ‘A Tremendous…’

Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi has revealed he found rising star Owen Cooper "intimidating" while working together on the set of the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell. Cooper, who recently earned acclaim for his role in Netflix's Adolescence, plays the younger version of Elordi's Heathcliff in the high-profile project.

In an interview with 10 News First, Elordi praised Cooper's talents, saying, "He's a rock star. He's brilliant and he's intimidating." Elordi recounted their first meeting, where he nervously asked Cooper if he was feeling any jitters. "He just said, 'No,'" Elordi laughed. "And I thought, cool... cool, me neither."

Cooper shot to fame portraying Jamie Miller, a teenager accused of murder, in Adolescence, with critics already comparing him to a young Robert De Niro. His poised and mature performance has made him one of Hollywood’s most watched newcomers.

Filming Wuthering Heights has been a special experience for Elordi, who described the project as "beautiful" and praised director Emerald Fennell’s vision, calling her "a genius." However, the casting of Elordi as Heathcliff has sparked debate among fans and critics, who argue he may not match the character’s original "racially ambiguous" description from Emily Brontë’s novel.

Joining Elordi and Cooper is a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw. Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, is behind the film, continuing her successful collaborations with Fennell after Saltburn and Promising Young Woman.

The casting choices have drawn mixed reactions. While some celebrate the diverse lineup—with actors like Shazad Latif and Hong Chau taking on key roles—others have criticized the decision to cast actors who "look like they belong on Instagram" for a story set in the rugged Yorkshire moors of the 1800s.

Despite the controversy, excitement around Wuthering Heights continues to build, fueled by the star power of its leads and the reputation of its director. With Owen Cooper’s breakout performance and Jacob Elordi’s passionate endorsement, the adaptation promises to offer a fresh, compelling take on the classic love story.

