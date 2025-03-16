Adolescence: Here's All About Characters From Netflix's Latest Thriller Featuring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters

Adolescence is currently one of the most loved shows on Netflix. The story has been revolving around a 13-year-old who is accused of stabbing his classmate to death.

Though it has been only a week since the series has been placed on the streaming platform, it has managed to cater to a big chunk of the audience, keeping them hooked on the narrative and the performances. Below is the list of cast members making an appearance in the thriller series, and where have you seen them before.

Stephen Graham

The veteran star, Stephen Graham, portrays the role of Eddie Miller, the father of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who has been accused of killing one of his classmates. Graham stands by his son throughout the investigation, proving to be a doting parent.

Apart from Adolescence, Graham has played prominent roles in Snatch, Gangs of New York, and This is England.

Erin Doherty

Erin Doherty portrays the role of Briony Ariston. The actress plays a psychologist in the show and makes an appearance in only three episodes. While the role of Doherty is small, it has a huge impact on the audience. As for the character, Ariston interviews the accused to prepare a pretrial mental health report. Doherty previously appeared in notable titles such as The Crown, Chloe, Firebrand, and A Thousand Blows.

Owen Cooper

Bagging his first role in Netflix’s Adolescence, Owen Cooper portrays the role of 13-year-old Jamie Miller. At quite a young age, the actor managed to perform exceptionally well in the show. While mostly Cooper acts quiet and innocent, there is an arc to his character. The young star is sure to make big appearances in future projects.

Ashley Walters

Stepping into the industry nearly two decades ago, Ashley Walters portrays the role of DI Luke Bascombe, who takes the lead on the murder. The detective’s son studies in the same class as Jamie, and he gives a lead on the latter’s motive to his father. The actor first appeared in Storm Damage, which released in 2000. Walters’ other works include Bullet Boy, Get Rich or Die Trying, Life and Lyrics, and Top Boy.

Christine Tremarco

One of the mature characters in the show is played by Christine Tremarco. The actress portrays the role of Manda Miller. She is the mother of Jamie, and quite like her husband, Manda too struggles to deal with the stressful situations while her son undergoes a murder trial.

Apart from Adolescence, Tremarco previously appeared in Under the Skin, Waterloo Road, Casualty, Clink, Little Boy Blue, and Wolfe.