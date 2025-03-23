Adolescence Star Stephen Graham aka Eddie Miller Reacts to Show's Shocking Success in India: 'It's Really Striking a Nerve There'

Stephen Graham, known for playing tough characters in Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman, did not expect his latest project, Adolescence, to become a global sensation. The four-part Netflix series, released on March 14, quickly gained critical acclaim.

The show follows the story of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder and the impact it has on his family and community. Graham not only stars in the series as the boy’s father but also co-wrote it with Philip Barantini.

Stephen Graham expected Adolescence to perform well in the UK but was surprised by its success worldwide, especially in India. “I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big Adolescence is in India,” Graham said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “And my first response was, ‘Hold on… did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’ Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there.”

Within days of its release, Adolescence topped Netflix’s most-watched list globally, and its unexpected success in India took Graham by surprise. He stated that the series was deeply rooted in British culture and felt very colloquial. Comparing its impact to a ripple effect, he said it was unbelievable how far it had spread.

The idea for Adolescence came to Graham in an unexpected moment. He recalled being in a car with Barantini after an awards show, discussing future projects when inspiration suddenly struck. He stated that he had the entire show in his head at that moment, swearing on his late mother’s life.

Although the series feels like it is based on true events, Graham clarified that the inspiration came from multiple real-life cases that had deeply troubled him. He stated that these crimes were not committed by men but by boys, a thought that stayed with him.

Graham and Barantini wanted Adolescence to feel raw and real. They used a single-take filming style in several scenes to immerse viewers in the story.

The lead role of the 13-year-old boy was played by Owen Cooper, a 14-year-old with no acting experience. Erin Doherty played the psychologist, while Graham played the boy’s father, whose emotions unravel as the series progresses.