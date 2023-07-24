Cillian Murphy breaks silence on sex scenes with Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer; Here's what the actor said

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh was released in theaters recently. The intriguing relationship and a sex scene between Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, performed by Cillian Murphy, and his love interest Jean Tatlock, performed by Florence Pugh, are just two of the many reasons Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is making headlines.

The world has been talking about the sequence that turned Nolan's nuclear bomb thriller into his first R-rated movie. In addition, the movie's leading man, Cillian Murphy, addressed the discussion surrounding the moment before praising his co-star.

Cillian Murphy reacts to sex scenes with Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer

With Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy claimed that their sexual encounters in Oppenheimer were "not gratuitous." The 47-year-old Irish actor, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster, talked about Pugh's brief appearance in the movie with the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cillian Murphy stated, "Those scenes were written deliberately." "He [Nolan] was aware that those scenes were what gave the film its favorable review. And I think it's so f—ing strong when you see it," the actor said earlier this week .

Cillian Murphy continued, "And they aren't extraneous. They are flawless.”

Talking about Pugh further, Murphy added, “Florence is also simply stunning. I think she's f—ing phenomenal.” The actor continued, “She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering. The impact she has [in ‘Oppenheimer’] for the size of the role, it’s quite devastating.”

For the unversed, the ‘father of the atomic bomb’, Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the movie, had a relationship with Jean Tatlock before as well as after his marriage with Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer. Katherine is portrayed by Emily Blunt.

Cillian Murphy opens up about his weight loss journey for Oppenheimer

For the movie, which follows the life of the Manhattan Project physicist over multiple decades from the 1920s to the 1960s, Cillian Murphy discussed how he lost weight to fit into the character of Oppenheimer.

Speaking with New York Times, the Peaky Blinders actor said, "I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right." He further added, "I had to lose a significant amount of weight while we worked on the clothing and tailoring since he was extremely lean, almost emaciated, and lived off of smokes and martinis."

Murphy emphasized that his weight-loss techniques weren't safe and that he wouldn't advise anyone else to use them.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer also features Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek, among others. Based on the life of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the movie is currently breaking records at the box office in India as well as abroad.

