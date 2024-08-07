Colin Farrell Says He Wants 'The World to Treat' His Son With 'Kindness'; Actors Opens Up About James And More

Colin Farrell gets emotional and opens up about his son James and how he wants the world to be kind to him. The Banshees Of Inisherin star offered a rarer, vulnerable glimpse into his life as a dad to a special kid.

Farrell, known for his wit and charm, rarely talks about his personal life, especially his kids. He shared a genuine wish he had for his son, James Farrell. Colin was the cover star for People magazine, and when the crew arrived at his house to shoot an exclusive interview, he spoke about his son.

Colin Farrell’s son James was present during the shoot, and his eyes lit up when he saw his father walk in. While Farrell was quiet, he turned soft and mellow when the crew interacted sweetly with his son.

ALSO READ: Colin Farrell Picks His Favorite Batman From Movie Franchise; Gives Top Spot To Heath Ledger's Joker

James Farrell, Colin’s son, is 20 and has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic condition. He is also nonverbal. As the Fantastic Beasts actor sat down to talk, his son James spotted a director and playfully threw a basketball towards him. That’s when Colin reacted, “I want the world to be kind to James.” The actor told the portal, “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”

Later, the actor revealed that his son is the reason why he wants fans to see a version of his personal life. His reason for talking about his son is very emotional but also educational for the parents with kids with special needs. The Penguin actor wants to draw attention to the lack of a support system for special needs kids who are growing up.

Advertisement

His son, James, will turn 21 in September, and like any of the support systems available to families with special needs, children will expire as they age.

The actor also launched the Colin Farrell Foundation, which aims to help adult children with intellectual impairments via advocacy, education, and innovative initiatives. Farrell revealed that, for years, he wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life," he says.

Colin Farell insists that James and those like him have "earned the right to have a greater degree of individuality and autonomy in life and a greater degree of community." The actor then revealed that his whole foundation and everything he is doing in the field is for his son James and in his honor.

James Farrell is the son of actor Colin Farell and model Kim Bordenave. And Colin has always said that he has been inspired by his son all the time. And apart from James, Colin is the father to Henry Tadeusz Farrell, who shares with former partner Alicja Bachleda-Curús was born on October 7, 2009.

Advertisement

Colin Farell is a proud father and often says that ‘fatherhood is the ultimate win’ for him. The actor, who was last seen in the movie The Banshees Of Inisherin, will next be seen in the movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and in his own show focused on the story of The Penguin from DC comics.

ALSO READ: When Is The Penguin Set? Here's How Colin Farrell's Show Will Link The Batman And It's Forthcoming Sequel