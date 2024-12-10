Where To Watch Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Starrer It Ends With Us? Find Out

It Ends With Us has been one of the most talked-about projects of 2024, may that be because of its plot or the controversy that surrounded it. People who did not get a chance to watch it in theaters can now watch it from wherever and whenever they please as it has been made available to stream online.

The movie was made available to be watched on Netflix on December 9. It was announced on November 25 that the Colleen Hoover-authored book’s film adaptation would hit the aforementioned streaming site.

However, prior to the project being available on Netflix, it was already available on Prime Video for rent or purchase. The option still exists on the streaming site. An individual does not have to be a Prime member to buy or rent it. As per the report, it is available for USD 24.99 to buy and USD 19.99 to rent.

Many people who did not get a chance to watch it in a theater may naturally be looking forward to watching it on an online streamer, mostly because the movie was a main topic for a period of time among netizens as they discussed it heavily.

It mostly came under the limelight because of the alleged controversy between the film's actress Blake Lively and it's director, who also stars in it, Justin Baldoni. There were numerous reports that pointed toward their alleged falling out while filming.

Many people also criticized the venture for its costumes, the way it was marketed to the audience during its promotion and many other things. But despite all this, the movie turned out to be a huge box office hit.

Apart from Lively and Baldoni, the venture also starred Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, Kevin McKidd, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, and many more.

