Guy Pearce On Why He Doesn’t Work With Big Studios In Holywood Film Industry; Details Inside

Guy Pearce is one big name in the Hollywood film industry, doing movies like Memento and now starring in The Brutalist. However, the actor still has had a tough time working with big studios. Recently talking to GQ, the Australian actor opened up about his thoughts and what things he can’t make sense of.

“I think the process of it felt way too big for me," Guy Pearce mentioned.

Talking to the outlet, The Count of Monte Cristo actor went on to add, “I can’t make (sense of) this idea of studio films where you just get told what to do by people afraid to lose their jobs.”

For those who do not know, following his 2002 outing, The Time Machine, Pearce had a change in his perspective towards choosing a movie. The movie, which was an adaptation of H.G. Wells’s book, had not performed well at the box office.

Sharing his words, the actor from Prometheus went on to recall that back in the day executives had serious discussions over his look.

“No, he’ll just cut his hair, and he’ll just do this, and he’ll do that,” Pearce recalled their words, adding that he was right there, with them in the room.

Guy Pearce then also mentioned that this was the moment when he felt his intuition did not mean anything around the executives, which was “a killer for me.”

The actor also stated that this was the first time when he actually felt there was not only a disconnect but also a “greater power up there” with whom you can’t get in touch.

Guy Pearce has previously also mentioned how one executive from Warner Bros. didn't believe in him as an actor. Talking to Variety, the actor from Iron Man 3 also stated that the executive had blocked him from working with Christopher Nolan, following their psychological thriller Memento.

Pearce has now been nominated for Best Supporting Actor—Motion Picture at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards for his performance in the Brady Corbet movie.

