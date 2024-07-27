Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande's Elphaba And Glinda Defies Gravity In New Wicked Olympics TV Spot; See HERE

Paris hosted the 2024 Olympic Games with a fantastic beginning to the opening ceremony. It was a dream come true for those who loved theater. Boats arrived during The Phantom of the Opera's magnificent overture. The audience got to listen to a French version of Do You Hear the People Sing from Les Misérables. To make it even more exciting, the new trailer for the Wicked film was dropped.

Premiere of Wicked trailer

It turned out that an outstanding moment at this function was when they released their latest trailer for Wicked. This featured more scenes and another extract from Cynthia Erivo’s version of ‘Defying Gravity’.

Jon M. Chu directed this film, which is expected to hit theaters on November 22. Then, Wicked: Part Two comes out in November 2025, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Many stars are part of the cast, including Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, SpongeBob SquarePants’ Ethan Slater as Boq, Dr. Dillamond Peter Dinklage, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, among others. Jeff Goldblum will be The Wizard, while Marissa Bode is Nessarose, making her the first ever person to use a wheelchair in that role.

Cast full of stars

Other characters have been introduced in this movie adaptation too: Keala Settle plays Miss Coddle; Bowen Yang is among Shiz students along with Bronwyn James and Aaron Teoh; Winnie Holzman wrote its screenplay and Paul Tazewell designed costumes for it; and there will be new songs by Stephen Schwartz.

Ever since it debuted on Broadway in 2003, Wicked has been extremely popular among theatergoers. Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, it explores how The Wizard of Oz came about. The original cast included Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

It has been performed in over 100 cities and 16 countries, making it Broadway’s fourth longest-running show. The musical scooped three Tony Awards in 2004, including the Best Actress category for Menzel.

Everything you need to know about ‘Wicked’

Wicked narrates the story of two young ladies in Oz. Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba, who is green-skinned and feels like she does not fit anywhere. Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, who is a popular antagonist. They met as students at Shiz University and became unlikely friends after that.

Their parting came after a moment with the wizard. One remained loyal to herself while the other sought popularity and power all along her journey, marking their separate ways and fearing each other’s differing paths through life, resulting in Glinda.

This movie will bring stage magic to viewers’ screens through its highly skilled cast members and crew. As such, theater lovers, as well as those who are new to this genre of entertainment, can expect an amazing spectacle during this November's release of the Wicked film adaptation.

