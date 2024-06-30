Dakota Johnson Cheers For Fiancé Chris Martin At Coldplay’s Headlining Set In Glastonbury Festival

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are a famously private couple, so their occasional PDA moments are treasured by fans!

The Madame Web actress, who reportedly got engaged to the Coldplay band member earlier this year, was cheering for him from the crowds at his recent concert, and fans are absolutely loving the celeb couple's supportive nature.

Dakota Johnson cheers for fiancé Chirs Martin

On Saturday, June 29, Coldplay headlined the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, and Johnson was seen supporting her fiancé. During a live stream, the actress was captured watching Martin, 47, perform with his band from the side of the stage.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress sported dark clothes as she joined others backstage to cheer on Coldplay, who marked their fifth time headlining the annual event. Johnson’s attendance came about after a source recently told People the couple was in a good place.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," the source said. The notoriously private couple are rumored to have been engaged for a long time but are in “no rush to get married.”

The star couple started going out in 2017, three years after Martin separated from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple co-parents their children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, and the family were recently reunited for Moses’ high school graduation.

Michael J. Fox made a cameo during the Coldplay concert

At one point during the Coldplay set at Glastonbury Festival, Michael J. Fox joined the band on stage as a surprise guest and played guitar. The group performed Humankind, which was followed by their hit single, Fix You, where Fox strummed the tune on his guitar.

After the performance, Martin gave a shoutout to the actor and said, “The main reason we’re in a band is because of Back to the Future. So thank you to Michael, our hero.”

Coldplay is on their World Tour, and their next concert will kick off in Rome on July 12.

