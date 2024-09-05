Daniel Craig Laughs Off Query About James Bond Ever Being Gay at Venice Film Festival Press Conference For Queer

Daniel Craig had an underwhelming response to a question concerning James Bond’s sexuality while discussing his gay drama Queer at the Venice Film Festival.

During a festival press conference held on Tuesday, September 3, a reporter asked Craig if he thought the celebrated fictional character could be depicted as gay in future releases. The actor simply sighed at the question before laughing it off with some help from Luca Guadagnino, the director of the aforementioned film.

“Guys, let’s be adults in the room for a second,” Guadagnino said, according to People, and his response drew applause and laughter from several press conference attendees.

“There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know James Bond’s desires, period,” he elaborated. The filmmaker went on to say that the only important thing about Bond is that he completes his missions competently. “Darling, I adore you,” Guadagnino then said to Craig, patting the back of his head.

Craig played the iconic British spy in five films between 2006 and 2021. Eon Productions, which produces the James Bond film series, has not yet announced who will take on the role in upcoming films.

Adapted from the 1985 William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, Queer, meanwhile, received an enthusiastic nine-minute standing ovation following its premiere screening at VFF. The film follows a gay American expat, Williams Lee, living in 1950s Mexico City, where he encounters and establishes an intimate relationship with Eugine Allerton, a young student played by Outer Banks star Drew Starkey.

Answering a question about Craig’s casting in the film, Guadagnino said he initially wasn’t sure if the actor would accept the offer but was encouraged by a gentleman to ask him anyway. To his surprise, Craig said yes.

“He’s one of the greatest actors and it’s a privilege to work with someone like him,” the filmmaker, also known for Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, said of Craig.

