10 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Like Outer Banks: From Riverdale To Elite

Our favorite treasure-hunting teens, the Pogues, are coming back with Season 4 of Outer Banks, and fans can’t hold their excitement in! Picking up where Season 3 left off, the Pogues will delve into new dangerous territories and face even more savage challenges if they want to beat their rivals, the Kooks. From solving ancient riddles to maybe even death-defying chases, the Outer Banks Season 4 slated to release in the fall this year will surely leave you on the edge.

Making its debut on Netflix in April 2020, the teen drama has become an instant hit among subscribers. Not only classic group rivalry, the drama has so much mystery and action-packed adventure in its corner. If you consumed OBX season 3 in a jiff and can’t wait for the Pogues to return with new episodes, we suggest you pass your time watching other shows filled with the same adrenaline rush. Lucky for you, we have just the perfect list of 10 Netflix shows for you to satiate your Outer Banks cravings. These shows are a blend of ultimate teen drama, mysteries, and thrilling adventures in just the right amount.

Riverdale

Riverdale, a dark and twisted take on the classic Archie Comics, promises a lot of attractive teens and thrilling subplots, all in the town of Riverdale. The town is a sinister world filled with murder, mystery, and mouth-dropping secrets. The show centers around characters Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead and takes a deep dive into complexities, murders, love triangles, and more.

Locke & Key

A supernatural mystery series, Locke & Key takes you to Keyhouse—the ancestral home of the Locke family. The house is filled with magical keys that unlock extraordinary powers and abilities, but also attract dangerous forces. Tyler, Kinsey and Bode after their father’s death explore the world of the magical keys and the secrets their family had in store for them. All the Locke children are dealing with their own share of challenges while making an unplanned shift to Matheson, Massachusetts.

Surviving Summer

A coming-of-age drama set in Australia, Surviving Summer follows a group of teenagers who form unlikely bonds while spending their summer together. A New York teen exiled to Australia after getting expelled from school, where a new adventure awaits her. The young woman immediately makes waves in the small surfing town and writes another chapter for her.

Bloodline

A psychological thriller set on the Florida Keys can be considered a mature version of Outer Banks. With three seasons on Netflix, Bloodline’s plot revolves around the Rayburn family, whose idyllic life is shattered when their estranged brother returns home. As dark secrets from the past resurface, the family is forced to confront their deepest flaws and make explosive revelations.

Elite

A Spanish teen drama about three working-class friends who get enrolled in an exclusive private school, awaiting drama to unfold. The series revolves around the inevitable clash of culture and class between the new kids and the elite students of the school. That’s not it; down the road, the show gets mysterious with a murder on the block that leans towards more chaos.

On My Block

A four-season dramedy set in the inner city of Los Angeles follows a group of friends navigating the challenges of adolescence, including gang violence, family issues, and first love. Ruby, Cesar, Monse, and Jamal, growing up in a marginalized community, face a lot of scrappy experiences.

Summertime

While you'll be required to read subtitles while watching this Italian romantic drama, you’ll not miss the backdrop of Outer Banks. Set in the coastal town of Riccione, Summertime has a somewhat similar setting as your beloved OBX. Inspired by Federico Moccia’s books, this drama follows a group of teenagers who fall in love and navigate the hardships of young adulthood.

Dive Club

A feisty group of teen divers are hit with a massive wave when a friend of theirs disappears after a cyclone hits Australia’s Cape Mercy. A 12-part series by Steve Jaggi, has a lot of elements similar to Outer Banks, including a tragedy, teenagers, and their fates. On the hunt for their friend, these young divers uncover major secrets.

All American

A sports drama based on the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger, helmed by April Blair, has all the classics. Classism, rivalries, romance, hot teens with family issues—you just name it. The show follows Spencer as he transfers from his inner-city high school to a prestigious prep school.

Blood and Water

Just like the Outer Banks, this South African teen drama has a lot of water in it. Blood & Water follows a young woman who is determined to find her sister, who was kidnapped at birth. Along the way of finding her long-lost sister, this teen uncovers her family secrets, right in the complicated world of a high school drama.

