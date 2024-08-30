Daniel Craig's Gay Movie Queer Gets An Ideal Distributor To Explore Bold Scenes; DEETS

Daniel Craig’s upcoming movie Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino is based on William S Burroughs’ 1985 short novel with the same name. It is scheduled to be released in theatres in October. However, the movie gets a new update as the actor and the director declared in a joint statement that A24 is going to be their distributing partners.

Starring Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Henry Zaga, the movie is already buzzing among the audience. Now, that A24 has come together with the team, fans believe that the film won’t stop reeling any bold or intense scenes for the sake of it. A24 has quite a reputation as a daring studio. It has gotten a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Queer found its U.S. distributor in A24, a studio that is known for movies like MaXXXine, Dream Scenario, The Iron Claw, and more. The James Bond actor and the director, Luca Guadagnino are very happy. After the movie was screened through CAA Media Finance in June, many studios were trying to grab the opportunity to become their partners. Among them, A24 was also eyeing it for a long time before they finalized them to be the distributors.

Now, in a joint statement, Daniel and Luca shared that they found the most daring studios in A24. They wrote, “‘Queer’ is a labor of love, and we could not be more excited that our film has found a home with a studio as daring, vital, and trail-blazing as A24. It is our deep honor to finally bring Burroughs’ legendary novel to life on screen for the first time, and we feel immense gratitude and excitement to be able to present it alongside our treasured collaborators. We could not ask for better partners on this journey.”

With A24 being on board, the movie Queer doesn’t have to pull punches by featuring bold and explicit scenes on screens. Set in post-war Mexico City, the film revolves around Lee who is struggling with addiction and alienation, and also explores his sexuality and love for another man. The director recreated Mexico City in a set in Rome, Italy. The film has been shot for most of the part inside the set.

Queer is a film adaptation of the novel written by William S. Burroughs who is known for writing about homosexuality. With Daniel Craig in the lead and Luca as the director, this is definitely going to be a great one. Daniel is currently busy shooting Netflix’s Knives Out 3. On the other hand, Luca Guadagnino got massive appreciation for his recent movie Challengers featuring Zendaya in the lead.

Well, what are your thoughts about Queer? Let us know your opinions about A24 coming on board and Daniel Craig headlining it.

