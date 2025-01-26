Dave Franco Reacts to Luigi Mangione Comparisons: 'I Have Never Received More Texts...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a shooting incident.

Dave Franco, attending the Sundance Film Festival with his new film Together, recently addressed the viral comparisons between himself and Luigi Mangione.

Franco, who stars in the horror film alongside his real-life wife, Alison Brie, admitted that the resemblance to Mangione has sparked a wave of messages. "I've never received more texts in my life about anything," Franco said. "Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it."

The comparisons emerged after Mangione gained attention following his arrest for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. Social media users were quick to suggest Franco for the role of Mangione in a potential film adaptation.

Luigi Mangione made headlines in December when he was accused of fatally shooting Thompson in midtown Manhattan. After a multiday manhunt, Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 9. He has pleaded not guilty and awaits his next court appearance in February.

While no official movie about the case has been announced, documentaries, including one by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, are in development.

When asked about playing Mangione in a film, Franco clarified, "No, no official offers," Brie jokingly added, "Anyone? Do you mean everyone?"

Dave Franco and Alison Brie are promoting Together, a supernatural thriller directed by Michael Shanks. The movie follows a couple moving to the countryside, only to face unsettling forces.

Brie shared how their real-life relationship added depth to their on-screen roles. "We could relate to themes of intimacy," Brie shared. She said they have a joke language and shared habits, but the film also explores losing individuality in a relationship.

Franco noted the intensity of filming, saying that they had to bring one hundred percent energy from the first take each day. He added that it was challenging, but once you're in it, it feels exciting.

