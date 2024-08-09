Days of Our Lives: Emily O’Brien Confirms Exit from Soap After Four Years

Popular Television actress Emily O’Brien has officially departed the show Days of Our Lives after portraying Theresa Donovan. Before taking up the role as Theresa, Emily was seen as Gwen Rizczech, a scheme queen in the same show for two years. However, her transition between the two roles have quite a huge fanbase.

In one such episode, Gwen was seen boarding a plane as a brunette but when she got off from a separate plane in the same airport, she was a Theresa in beach blonde. But it seems the actress is packing up wigs and bags as she won’t be returning in the show. But never say never as Emily in a recent interview declared her exit.

In the Thursday episode of the Peacock drama, Emily’s character Theresa was sent to Statesville where she is supposed to spend her lengthy sentence for her recent crimes. She has been involved in a lot of crimes, among which she came clean for kidnapping baby Victoria, defrauding Alex (and Xander by extension), and conspiring with Konstantin to steal the Kiriakis fortune.

However, we have seen a lot of shows, where the characters have gone off to somewhere else but that never meant for them to go off-camera as well. But as Emily O’Brien has confirmed her exit, her absence will be felt by the audience quite a lot. In a conversation with Soap Opera Digest magazine, she said, “I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was. I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again [after previously playing Jana on The Young and the Restless]. And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.”

Advertisement

Talking about her iconic transformation which was huge in the soap opera history, Emily O’Brien shared, “I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. She further added, The fact that [the show’s producers] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… I just feel so grateful for that experience.”

When she was asked whether she would reprise her role in Days of Our Lives in the future or not, Emily simply responded with “You never know.” Well, that’s quite an open answer to keep the fans and audience intrigued. However, it seems the show is seeing a growing list of characters saying goodbye to the show. Emily O’Brien’s exit news came in after Arianne Zucker and Greg Vaughan’s final episode. Arianne played Nicole while Greg portrayed Eric. In the show, Eric and Nicole have gone to Salem to start a new life.

Advertisement

Well, what are your thoughts about Emily’s exit from the show? Did you like her as Gwen or Theresa? Would you like her to return in the future? New episodes of Days of Our Lives air every Wednesday on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Are Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Shows Happening After Vienna Terrorist Plot Incident? Here's What We Know