Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: How Will Rafe And Harris Take Down Clyde's Drug Empire?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives on January 25, 2024, Rafe and Harris are on a mission to stop Clyde's dangerous drug operation in Salem. They're determined to do whatever it takes to break it up and protect the town from harm. Meanwhile, the police question Stefan and Ava about their involvement in the drug ring, wondering how deep they are in the mess.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Chad faces criticism from Everett for protecting his family members by suppressing stories about their wrongdoing. Everett is ready to walk away if Chad doesn't change. On a more positive note, Tripp plans a sweet surprise for Wendy with the help of his sister Stephanie, organizing a scavenger hunt to show his love and appreciation.

Paulina receives support from Chanel and Johnny as she grapples with a cancer diagnosis. The two promise to stand by her side through the overwhelming challenges she faces. The episode promises a mix of intense moments as Rafe and Harris fight against the drug ring, family drama between Chad and Everett, and heartwarming gestures of love and support for Wendy and Paulina.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, On the phone in the Square, Brady expresses gratitude to Jada for helping with Theresa. Later, he warmly greets Rachel and, joined by Kristen, they plan a movie night. Leo interrupts, assuming Brady and Kristen are back together. Rachel clarifies they're not, expressing her disapproval. At home, Alex finds Theresa packing, hoping she'd stay, but she insists on returning to California.

Theresa confesses a mistake with a drug-fueled kiss, prompting Alex's apology for wrongly accusing her of feelings for Brady. Alex urges Theresa to stay so they can work on themselves together.

At the police station, Rafe updates Jada and Harris about summoning Ava and Stefan for questioning. Harris reveals Clyde's threats and Lucas' situation. Alone, Rafe questions Jada about her whereabouts, sensing she's lying. In the Square, Brady confronts Kristen about Rachel's resistance to them getting back together, blaming Kristen for turning their daughter against him.

In another part of town, Leo teases Sloan about Eric being her new client, aiming to make her uncomfortable. At the photography session, Leo playfully taunts Sloan. Meanwhile, at the Square, Kristen denies influencing Rachel against Brady, questioning why he cares about their relationship. Brady accuses Kristen of being manipulative and committing crimes, sparking tension between them.

