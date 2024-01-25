Did Eva Mendes Just Slam Ryan Gosling's Haters After His Barbie Oscar Nomination? Proudly Declares 'Proud To Be This Ken’s Barbie'

On Tuesday 23 February, it was revealed that Ryan Gosling had received a 2024 Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, while America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Barbie.

However, fans and industry insiders were upset that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, were snubbed. However, Eva Mendes gushed over her longtime partner Ryan Gosling following his 2024 Oscar nomination for his role in the movie.

Eva Mendes slams Ryan Gosling's haters

Eva Mendes wrote, “So proud of my man,” on Instagram on Wednesday 24 January alongside a screenshot of a past article slamming Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken in the 2023 film, Barbie.

“So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it.” Mendes continued, “Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

Mendes’ post highlighted various portions of the June 2022 article, in which Gosling was critiqued as a “creepy, older West Hollywood [man] who still thinks they’re in their 20s.” The piece also claimed the actor’s bleach-blond hair in the movie was “just that bad” and his costumes were enough to send viewers to therapy for nightmares.

Meanwhile, Mendes' appreciation for her man was echoed by Gosling's co-star America Ferrera. "He is brilliant as Ken! Pulled off a triple somersault performance,” Ferrera, who played Gloria in the film, commented. “We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!! He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented.”

“Top Chef”, alum Padma Lakshmi also chimed in, saying that Gosling’s part was “such a hard role to pull off,” but “he did so with flying colors and made it so much fun AND endearing.”

Ryan Gosling is disappointed that Margot Robbie Greta Gerwig didn't receive a nomination

Ryan Gosling showed his support for his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and the film’s director Greta Gerwig after they were both snubbed in the Best Actress and Best Director Oscar categories respectively. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling said in a statement obtained by The Post.

“And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” he continued. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius,” The Notebook star added. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.” “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Gosling concluded, “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

