Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the next episode of Days of our Lives on January 24, 2024, Sloan feels really worried when Eric shares the news that Leo is coming over. Sloan had previously made a bad choice by taking baby Jude from Nicole, and her life has been stressful ever since.

Leo, who knows about her mistake, enjoys making her uncomfortable. The upcoming visit from Leo adds more tension to Sloan's already messy situation.

Meanwhile, Brady is excited to spend time with his daughter Rachel and tries to make up for a missed visit. However, it's uncertain if Rachel will share the same enthusiasm. At the same time, Theresa is getting ready to leave town, but Alex wants her to stay. There's a little hiccup in Theresa's plans as she contemplates her decision.

In another storyline, Harris updates Rafe and Jada about the dangerous situation with Clyde and Lucas at the jailhouse. The trio needs to carefully consider their next move to avoid any regrets. The episode promises complicated moments and dramatic developments as the characters navigate through their challenges in Salem.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Chanel meets with Abe and Paulina at the hospital as they wait to see the doctor. They walk together to the doctor's office, where Paulina learns she has thyroid cancer. Despite the tough news, Paulina feels stronger and hopeful, with Abe and Chanel promising to support her. Chanel leaves a message for Johnny, sharing the diagnosis and asking to see him.

At work, Chad looks up newly released mugshots of drug dealers with Everett. Chad is surprised that his brother Stefan is not included, and they discuss the failed raid at the Bistro. Everett is determined to expose the truth and finish the story. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah share a tender moment at home, and Xander expresses his desire to be a better person with Sarah and Victoria in his life. He heads to The Spectator to work on improving the bottom line.

At the Bistro, Ava and Stefan discuss their struggling business, and Ava hires Stephanie for positive publicity. Stefan plans to visit Gabi and have a chat with his brother. Xander brings Victoria to The Spectator, where he questions Chad and Everett about expenses. Leo arrives and Xander credits him for bringing in money to the paper. In another storyline, Stephanie shares details of her sleepover with Harris with Ava, who gives her permission to pursue Stefan.

Stephanie, however, is not interested in Harris and doesn't need Ava's permission for anything. The hospital reveals more emotional moments as Sarah offers support to Paulina, who faces a hopeful yet uncertain journey with her cancer diagnosis.

