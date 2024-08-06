Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Youngest Child's Godfather?

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently revealed that he is the godfather to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest child, Olin, and it left the internet in awe over their relationship. Levy spoke to Variety, additionally revealing behind-the-scene details about the surprise Blake Lively cameo and what it was like to have the family on set.

In the interview with the outlet, Levy revealed his favorite cameo from the film, which very famously included Gossip Girl alum and the couple's children: James, Inez, and Betty, and baby son Olin. "As the proud godfather of Olin," he said as he admitted to their youngest son’s surprise appearance being his favorite. Olin was credited as Babypool at the end of the film.

Levy further spilled details on how these appearances came about. "It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby,” said the director, adding that many times they would call people in the editing room to make changes, and all of the family was so immersed in the making that things just happened.

“Ryan and I have become extremely close friends,” said Levy on his friendship with Reynolds, the actor who takes up the role of the eponymous Deadpool in the film. They work closely and spend a lot of time together since it is more convenient that the stars live in New York City, half a block away from each other. "So it's all very intertwined, which makes it very convenient for two guys who work as hard as we do,” Levy revealed at CinemaCon.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now out in theaters, with an iconic duo taking the stage this time. It brings Deadpool, enjoying his time after retiring from his mercenary days, together with Hugh Jackson’s Wolverine as the Time Variance Authority (TVA) hires the former to safeguard the multiverse.

