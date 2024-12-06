Debutante Defends Apple Martin Amid Mean Girl Criticism After Viral Le Bal Video

Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, a fellow debutante at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, has come forward to defend Apple Martin against recent online criticism. Social media users labeled Martin a mean girl after a TikTok video of her at the event went viral. Loppin de Montmort spoke exclusively to PEOPLE to clarify the situation, calling Apple the nicest girl ever.

“[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” Loppin de Montmort said. “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

The video, shared by Paris Match, shows Martin playfully posing for photographers after Loppin de Montmort. Despite the lighthearted nature of the clip, it sparked criticism online, with viewers misinterpreting Martin’s confident demeanor as unkind.

Apple Martin, the daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, was one of 20 young women making their high society debut at Le Bal des Débutantes on November 30. Held at the luxurious Hotel Shangri-La, the annual event introduces young women aged 16 to 22 to society through a glamorous fashion showcase.

Apple wore a custom Valentino gown designed by Alessandro Michele’s atelier, which took 750 hours to create. The strapless blue dress featured six tiers of silk plissé chiffon and a black silk bow at the waist. Martin paired the look with matching blue Valentino sandals. Vogue reported that she is the first Le Bal attendee to wear a custom Michele creation.

Her parents and younger brother, Moses, also attended, wearing Valentino outfits. Chris Martin and Moses sported custom tuxedos, while Paltrow wore a black gown with sheer polka dots and ruffled details from Valentino’s Spring 2025 collection.

Paltrow shared her pride in her daughter on Instagram. She posted photos and videos of the event, showing Apple’s stunning look. In one Instagram Story, Paltrow wrote, “My beautiful daughter in @maisonvalentino.”

On December 2, she also shared a carousel post featuring moments from the event, including pictures of Apple, Moses, Chris Martin, and her own mother, Blythe Danner. “A special long weekend in Paris,” the caption read.

This year’s Le Bal saw Martin joining the ranks of past debutantes like Lily Collins and Margaret Qualley. The event remains a symbol of cultural tradition and fashion, but the controversy surrounding the video brought extra attention to this year’s participants.

