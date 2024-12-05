Ananya Panday’s dad Chunky poses with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, dances with daughter Rysa at her Le Bal debut in Paris: WATCH

Rysa Panday, Ananya Panday’s sister, recently made her stunning debut at the glamorous Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, a prestigious event that blends fashion with tradition. On December 5, Rysa’s proud father, Chunky Panday, shared some heartwarming moments from the event, following a post from Bhavana, including a dance with her and a photo with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming glimpses from his daughter Rysa’s stunning debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes. The first photo shows Chunky posing with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, whose daughter, Apple, also made her debut at the event.

Next, he shared a mesmerizing video of Rysa Panday walking gracefully in a fairy-tale gown, her smile lighting up the moment. The proud father also posted clips of their magical dance together, giving major father-daughter goals.

A shot also features Chunky with his wife Bhavana and Rysa, capturing the essence of their beautiful family. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Happy Dads and Beautiful Daughters,” sharing his joy with fans.

As soon as Chunky Panday shared the heartwarming post, it quickly garnered attention from celebs and fans alike. Shweta Bachchan commented, "Too too sweet," with heart-eyed emojis. Malaika Arora flooded the comments with heart emojis, while Fardeen Khan expressed, “How wonderful and heartwarming,” accompanied by hug emojis.

Bhavana Pandey also shared heart emojis, and Deanne Panday called it “Cutest,” adding more love with hearts. Ananya Panday, Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and many others showered the post with likes, joining in the love and appreciation.

Earlier, Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram to share beautiful moments from her daughter Rysa’s debut at Le Bal des Débutantes. She captioned the collection, "Some magical moments from @lebal.paris with my little princess."

The first photo featured Bhavana alongside her husband, Chunky Panday, and Rysa, all looking stunning in their elegant outfits. Another picture captured the couple posing near a grand staircase at the venue. A standout moment in the post was Bhavana with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Further snaps showed Rysa with other debutantes, followed by close-up shots highlighting her graceful presence. The post concluded with a heartwarming image of Rysa between her proud parents.

