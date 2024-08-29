Demi Moore Explains Why THIS Charlie's Angels Scene Nearly Ended Her Career

Demi Moore has been unapologetically bold in her long and illustrious career. The actress has appeared in Jerry Zucker’s raunchy romance thriller Ghost and Adrian Lyne’s romance Indecent Proposal, and her role in the erotic comedy Striptease is unforgettable. However, she recently shared that her bikini scene in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle nearly derailed her career.

In her candid chat with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh for Interview Magazine, Moore shared that the bikini scene in the movie nearly ended her career as it raised some eyebrows in regards to her age. "What’s interesting is I felt [criticism] more when I hit my 40s,” Moore said.

She went on to detail how Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle posed a threat to her career. “I had done Charlie’s Angels,” she added, referring to the discussion that was generated right after “there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini.” It was all very “heightened; a lot of talk about how I looked,” she added.

The event also propelled the actress to question herself. There was a moment when she had to say, “Where I started to wonder, is this really what I should be doing?” The G.I. Jane actress thought it was the end of the road, “Maybe that part of my life is complete. Not even over, but complete.” Thankfully, she got her confidence back, realizing, “If I’m questioning it, then I need to inject it with energy so that I know for sure.”

Moore played villainous Madison Lee in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. In her bikini scene, she confronted Cameron Diaz’s Natalie Cook—one of the three heroic Angels. The revealing bikini scene occurred on a beach that sparked the discussion. Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle also stars Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

Moore has recently created an astounding buzz after she joined the cast of Coralie Fargeat’s sci-fi horror, The Substance, alongside Poor Things actor Margaret Qualley. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie has received stunning reviews, now standing at a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Speaking of The Substance, Moore shared that the movie gets weirder “just when you think it can’t go any further,” adding, “It does, and then it does again.”

Moore was particularly impressed by how the script went on to explore aging, societal conditioning, and the “pressure of the male-idealized woman.” At the core of it, “what it’s really about is what we do to ourselves, and I loved that it was illustrated in such a physical way,” which reflected the violence with “what we do with our thoughts, how we attack ourselves and distort things.”

She went on to add that there’s “great power in knowing that what we do to ourselves is a choice, and we can make a different choice." Also, people who are looking for any deep message the movie has to offer: “It’s just entertaining.”

In her conversation with Yeoh, Moore further shared that she and The Substance director, Coralie Fargeat, shared a lot of time together to make the movie come out as they intended. Moore is still doing roles that once defined her as an actor, continuing her legacy in Hollywood despite the roadblocks she has faced in some parts of her career in the industry.

Rent Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle on Apple TV. The Substance is set for release on September 20.

