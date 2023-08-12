Demon Slayer Season 4: Will Inosuke and Zenitsu get the spotlight in the Final Battle? Here's what we know

As the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer concludes on 18th june, they're now excited about the upcoming Demon Slayer season 4, which is now in production and the teaser visuals have been recently unveiled by Ufotable. While no official date announcements have been made, fans are curious if Inosuke and Zenitsu will return for the Hashira Training Arc or even the Final Battle Arc. Notably absent in the Swordsmith Village Arc , fans wonder if the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc will bring Inosuke and Zenitsu back into the spotlight? Only time will tell.

What kind of match-ups will we see in the Final Battle?

In Demon Slayer season 4 , the focus will be on the Hashira Training arc, right after the Swordsmith Village storyline. In the previous season, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke reach the Swordsmith Village and meet Hotaru Haganezuka, the swordsmith behind Tanjiro's sword. Hotaru is angry about the sword's damage and won't fix it until Tanjiro explains.

While waiting for the repair, Tanjiro and friends discover the village is under attack by demons led by Hantengu, an Upper-Rank demon. Hantengu can split into four bodies, each with unique abilities. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji team up to fight Hantengu. The battle is long and tough, but the Demon Slayers eventually triumph.



Without revealing spoilers , if the anime follows the manga, we can expect these matchups in the final battle:

1. Zenitsu vs Kaigaku: Zenitsu is now a skilled swordsman entering the Infinity Castle Arc . He faces off against his former senior, Upper-Rank Six Kaigaku, in the Infinity Castle. Both trained under Jigoro. Kaigaku's insult ignites a fierce fight. He employs Thunder Breathing Fourth Form: Distant Thunder, but Zenitsu effortlessly counters. The battle unfolds as Zenitsu showcases his growth.

2. Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka vs Akaza: Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka face off against Upper-Rank Three Akaza in an intense battle. Flashbacks from both sides add depth to the fight. Don't miss this epic showdown between Demon Slayers and a formidable demon opponent.

3. Kanao Tsuyuri and Inosuke Hashibira vs Doma: Kanao Tsuyuri and Inosuke Hashibira take on the formidable Upper Rank Two demon, Doma. In this high-stakes showdown, they use their century-old techniques to outsmart each other and exploit weaknesses. It's a battle of wits as they clash head-on.

Inosuke and Zenitsu get the center stage in the Infinity Castle Arc

Inosuke and Zenitsu will prepare for the ultimate battle against Muzan during the Hashira Training Arc. The season will focus intensely on their growth in abilities and determination.

Furthermore, their significance continues in the Infinity Castle Arc, where they share the spotlight in the final showdown against Muzan. Alongside fellow demon slayers, they bravely hold off Muzan's assaults until sunrise, aiding Tanjiro and the Hashiras tremendously.

Throughout Season 4, Inosuke and Zenitsu will become important side characters , contributing significantly to the Infinity Castle Arc. Their actions will impact the story's core, showcasing their importance and defining the narrative essence.

