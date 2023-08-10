Demon Slayer Season 4: Where will it release online? Streaming details, date, time and more

As Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc comes to an end, fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting impatiently for the next chapter. Now that Demon Slayer season 4 is officially in production, the talk about which streaming services will carry is the big question. While there are no official announcements yet; let’s explore the rumors surrounding the release platform, the release date, and the thrilling storyline that lies ahead.

Hashira Training Arc: A glimpse into what's ahead

With the recently confirmed Hashira Training arc, the plot is expected to change in an exciting way. For the first time, the powerful Hashiras will serve as trainers, guiding Demon Slayer Corps members beyond their usual boundaries. The arc will delve into the never-ending pursuit of strength and skill.

The training is divided into distinct segments, each led by a Hashira. Tengen Uzui will oversee stamina enhancement, while Muichiro Tokito will focus on swift movements and on agility. This adds a new layer of depth to the narrative, showcasing the characters' growth and determination. With the development in the main plot of Demon Slayer, significant changes would happen in the case of Love Hashira and Mist Hashira. They will further emerge as fighters. All these elements makes fans and audiences across globe excited for the upcoming installment

READ MORE: Demon Slayer: Is the anime getting Infinity Castle adaptation? Here's what we know

Demon Slayer Chapter 4 streaming details, release date

Netflix having streamed the entire series from the start, it remains a strong contender. The availability of earlier seasons on the platform suggests that the Hashira Training Arc might find a home here.

Given its history of streaming previous Demon Slayer seasons, Crunchyroll seems to have secured the rights for season 4. The platform's established connection with the series could make it the go-to destination for all anime fans.

Like Crunchyroll, Hulu has also been part of the Demon Slayer journey. The fact that it has previously been involved suggests that Season 4 might be included.

As fans eagerly await the release, they can keep a tab on the above mentioned streaming giants for season 4. Considering the timeline of previous seasons, a Summer 2024 launch for Demon Slayer season 4 seems predictable. The shorter length of the Hashira Training arc suggests that the animation studio, Ufotable, might expedite production.

Stay tuned for more updates!

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 4: Is this the final season? What will happen in the Hashira Training Arc?