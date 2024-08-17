Did Jennifer Lopez And Jennifer Garner Visit Ben Affleck On His 52nd Birthday? Find Out Here

Ben Affleck, who quietly celebrated his 52nd birthday with his kids on Thursday, August 15, also received visits from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as well as his current missus, Jennifer Lopez.

According to Page Six, early in the day, Garner, also 52, was photographed visiting the Gone Girl star’s rental home in Brentwood, California. She and Affleck, who divorced in 2018, are parents to three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The duo also reunited in May to celebrate their daughter Violet’s high school graduation.

The Daily Mail obtained pictures of Lopez, 55, departing Affleck’s temporary residence mere hours after Garner’s visit. Her marriage to the Oscar-winning actor remains under scrutiny after they spent much of the summer apart. She stayed in New York and also took a vacation to Europe while he remained on the West Coast. Affleck was also notably absent from Lopez’s 55th birthday party in NYC on July 24.

Lopez also stopped by Affleck’s property on Sunday, August 11, according to a People source. The following day, she took his son Samuel, 12, on a shopping spree in Beverly Hills, per Harper’s Bazaar.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, is eager to spend time with Affleck’s kids before school begins, a People source said.

“Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year,” the insider explained. The tipster also noted that now that J.Lo is back in L.A., she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet heads off to college. Affleck’s daughter, according to multiple media reports, is particularly fond of her stepmom. The teenager even visited Lopez in NYC a couple of weeks ago.

Ben Affleck is booked and busy on the work front. He spent the last several months shooting for The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action thriller. He's also been working as a producer on the sports biopic Unstoppable and the movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. Both films, interestingly, feature Lopez.

“Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he's busy, and he's been working nonstop,” a source said of Affleck’s busy schedule to People on August 9.

Ahead of Lopez’s visit to her husband over the weekend and on his birthday, a source told the publication that the two hadn't seen each other in weeks and were moving on separately, with Lopez scouting properties for herself to start fresh.

Page Six, in fact, recently reported that the singer feels furious and humiliated amid their divorce rumors, as Ben was the one to suggest they revive their romance after initially breaking up in 2004.

The duo, for those who may not know, were engaged to be married in the early 2000s. They, however, called their engagement off after reportedly feeling pressured by intense scrutiny of their relationship. Since Bennifer reunited in 2021, their romance has been dubbed Bennifer 2.0.

