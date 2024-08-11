Ben Affleck Trying to Make 'Everyday as Good as Possible' Amid Rumors of Divorce From Jennifer Lopez; Sources Reveal

According to a recent People report, Ben Affleck is working hard to stay positive and make the most of each day, despite dealing with some serious personal issues.

This summer has been especially difficult for him, owing to his ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez. Despite these challenges, Affleck is reportedly doing well by focusing on his professional life.

According to the source, the Oscar-winning actor works best when he is focused on his work. To help him cope with his personal issues, he has been working on a variety of projects.

He is now actively working on a follow-up to his 2016 thriller, The Accountant. Furthermore, Affleck is currently producing a number of future motion pictures. Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which also happens to star Jennifer Lopez, are two of these projects.

In addition to his work commitments, Affleck dedicates a significant portion of his time to his kids. During the summer break, he is putting extra effort into being present and involved in the lives of the children.

He is concentrating on giving them care and support in this interim. This focus on family is an essential component of his daily routine and gives him stability in the face of his personal struggles.

Affleck's commitment to his career and his children is helping him get through this difficult period. The source's comments indicate that he is working hard to remain positive and involved in both his work and family life, which appears to be helping him deal with the situation better.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who married twice in 2022, have been struggling in their relationship for several months. Despite rekindling their affection in July 2021—nearly twenty years after their first engagement—they have been having troubles. Their once-promising relationship appears to be under significant pressure.

Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance involved both of their kids. With his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck has three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 17, and Sam, 12. Meanwhile, Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, have twins, Emme and Max, 16.

Through Lopez's song This Is Me...Now and the Amazon Prime documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which featured them both, the couple openly recounted their experience. These projects showcased Lopez's amorous side, showing the highs and lows of their relationship.

According to recent rumors, their relationship has taken a further turn for the worse. Affleck reportedly moved into a leased apartment after they put their joint house up for sale for $68 million. Affleck has also made a significant adjustment in their living situation and personal lives by buying a brand-new $20.5 million house in the Pacific Palisades.

Recent developments in Lopez and Affleck's relationship, such as their decision to live separately and their real estate transactions, indicate that their bond is deteriorating. These alterations reflect the persistent issues in their relationship.

