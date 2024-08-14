Ben Affleck Consider Leaving Hollywood After First Breakup With Jennifer Lopez; Report

Rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship, including potential breakup or divorce, have been circulating this summer. The couple has become a Hollywood gossip topic, with sources suggesting that Affleck wanted space from Lopez as part of his sobriety. It’s been speculated that Lopez’s glamorous lifestyle might not align with Affleck’s sobriety, raising questions about their relationship.

Despite these rumors, the couple is set to collaborate on a new sports biopic, with Lopez starring and Affleck producing. This project is significant for their professional lives amid the media scrutiny of their personal relationship.

After their first breakup in 2004, Ben Affleck considered leaving Hollywood altogether. Both he and Jennifer Lopez cited relentless press intrusion as the cause of their split, claiming it made their private lives nearly impossible.

Affleck, who transitioned from acting to directing, took the breakup and media scrutiny very seriously. In an interview with Parade magazine, he revealed that he took a year off to reassess his career and clear his mind, contemplating whether he wanted to continue in the entertainment industry. He described how false reports and relentless exploitation had deeply affected him.

In a candid interview with GQ, Affleck said, "I think I just ran away. You can only handle so much. I moved to a place in Georgia to escape and figure out a plan for my life that didn’t put me in the crosshairs of this sort of thing."

Lopez, also reeling from the breakup, struggled with her faith in the entertainment industry. She considered stepping away from showbiz until a conversation with actress Penélope Cruz helped her refocus. Lopez revealed that Cruz convinced her to stay, emphasizing the inspiration she provided to others.

Nearly twenty years after their separation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2020. By 2022, they celebrated their renewed happiness with a grand wedding attended by family, ex-spouses, and close friends. Despite their happiness, the couple has faced persistent rumors about their marriage. Neither Lopez nor Affleck have addressed these rumors, leaving fans and the media in suspense about their relationship.

It will be interesting to see how their personal and professional lives unfold in the coming months as they prepare for their new project.

