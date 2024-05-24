Did John Krasinski Pay Tribute To His Mother And Tina Turner In Latest Movie, IF? Here’s What Actor REVEALS

John Krasinski’s latest directorial, IF, has paid tribute to the late singer Tina Turner in the emotional tale of a 12-year-old girl. The actor-director has featured Turner’s 1984 hit, Better Be Good to Me. In his conversation with People Magazine, Krasinski revealed that he wanted to use the late singer’s music as a tribute to her and to get a nod from his mother, Mary.

The actor saw a perfect opportunity to use Turner’s music in his movie IF, as it has been special to him in different ways. Apart from The Office actor, the movie cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, and many others.

What did John Krasinski say about featuring Tina Turner’s songs in IF?

During his interview with Peop handle Magzine, Krasinski confirmed that the reason behind adding Tina Turner’s song to the movie was that he adored her, and so did his mother. A Quiet Place actor said, “Tina Turner was one of my mom's favorites, still is one of her favorites. My mom has got a great sense of music, and we always used to listen to a bunch of different things, but I remember vividly dancing in the kitchen to Tina Turner.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He further added, “I just remember Tina Turner being such a big deal for me. I was a big Tina Turner fan, so I thought, ‘I should put that in for my mom.’”

Advertisement

Moreover, the Hollywood star discussed the Broadway act based on the late singer. He called Tina: The Tina Turner Musical the absolute best. Krasinski said the actress who played the role of Turner in the Broadway musical already knew all about the singer and acted accordingly.

The Jack Ryan star revealed, "It was one of those things where I had all these directions of what I wanted to do, and as soon as we started, I went, ‘So you got this? It looks like you got this.’”

ALSO READ: IF Week 1 Worldwide Box Office: Ryan Reynolds film stays low; Grosses slightly over USD 70 Million

What made John Krasinski make a movie on imaginary friends?

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed the inspiration behind making a film about a 12-year-old girl and her imaginary friends. Krasinski shared that when he saw his daughters mentioning their imaginations and how objects had become their friends, he got the idea of making a movie on a similar topic.

According to the official synopsis, “After discovering she can see everyone's imaginary friends, a girl embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.”

IF is running in theaters successfully.

ALSO READ: ‘To Show Them That Magical World': John Krasinski Opens Up About How His And Emily Blunt Kids Inspired His Movie IF