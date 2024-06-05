Lupita Nyong’o Adopts Cat To Overcome Fear Of Animals Ahead Of Her Role in A Quiet Place 3

Lupita Nyong’o was afraid of cats until she got one to overcome the fear. Amid a horrific breakup and movie promotions, she managed to find peace and mend her broken heart with the help of her cat.

Lupita Nyong’o shares her experience of becoming a cat person

Nyong’o who is promoting her new film A Quiet Place: Day One told Glamour about her issues with cats. The John Krasinski brainchild premieres on June 28. In it, she owns a cat - the irony. “I asked Michael Sarnoski, the director if we could change the animal,” Nyong’o said to Glamour magazine. She even went ahead and suggested an armadillo but he didn't seem too keen for it.

But after some intense therapy with cats, Lupita fell so much in love with the feline species that she got one herself after they stopped filming. The 12 Years Of Slave star has adorably named her cat Yoyo.

This particular adoption came during a very hard break-up which followed October last year’s announcement on Instagram by Lupita Nyong'o about her separation from her boyfriend Selema Masekela. “I was flirting with depression,” she admitted. "And I had a voice in my head say, ‘Get a cat’”, she continued.

Her mother flew in from Kenya to support her along with one of her best friends during which time Yoyo helped her through what she called the “super-low”.

Nyong’o's character in A Quiet Place: Day One owns a cat

In A Quiet Place: Day One, Nyong’o portrays a young woman who finds herself in an alien invasion while on a day trip in New York City. This marks yet another horror film for Nyong’o who has been featured in Jordan Peele’s Us.

As per the aforementioned outlet, the Black Panther star enjoys it as a genre but says it is “physically and mentally exhausting.” Her co-star, Joseph Quinn from Stranger Things, was a vital presence on set. Quinn plays Eric, a stranger who teams up with her character, Sam, in their quest to survive.

The original movie grossed around 350 million USD globally. The sequel A Quiet Place Part II made about 300 million USD worldwide in 2021 as theaters began recovering post-pandemic; thus making it an astonishing achievement for such productions.

