Did Jon Stewart Help NYC Animal Shelter Raise Money? Here's What Happened

Very few things can tug at people’s heartstrings more than a beloved pet’s passing away, as it is a universal grief all pet owners can relate to. So it is no wonder that when Jon Stewart talked about his beloved dog Dipper’s passing away and mentioned the no-kill shelter from where he adopted him, people donated money to the shelter so their residents could have a better future.

Jon Stewart talked about his dog Dipper on The Daily Show

Jon Stewart is a comedian and the current host of The Daily Show. In a very emotional segment during Monday, 26th February’s show, he talked about his beloved dog Dipper, who passed away recently. Dipper was a Brindled Pit Bull that Jon and his children adopted from a no-kill shelter in NYC.

The animal shelter, called Animal Haven, also got a shoutout from Jon during the show as he said that it’s an incredible no-kill animal shelter whose aim is to help animals get a better life. The viewers of his show were so moved by him reminiscing about the day when he got Dipper, that they opened up their wallets to help this shelter take care of their animals better. And it was revealed that Jon’s shoutout brought a whopping $25,000 to Animal Haven.

In an Instagram post where Animal Haven posted the video of Jon talking about Dipper and the shelter, they said, “The Animal Haven family is grieving with The Stewarts, but we are so incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support we have received in honor and memory of Jon and Dipper. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for making even more rescue work possible and allowing us to continue our mission of finding cherished homes for cats and dogs in need. 💜.”

People were happy to learn that their money was being used to help even more animals in need.

Jon also talked about how they got Dipper from the shelter

Jon Stewart told his audience about the day he and his family got Dipper. He said that about 12-13 years ago, his kids wanted to raise money for Animal Haven, a no-kill animal shelter in Brooklyn. Jon and his kids went to Animal Haven and set up a shop in front of it to sell the cupcakes they baked, and as an extra incentive, the shelter brought out a brindle pit bull pup who was hit by a car and lost his right leg.

But as they put the puppy in Jon’s lap, it became clear that the family was not leaving the shelter without him. So on that day, not only did the Stewarts raise money for this amazing shelter by setting up a cupcake shop, but they also adopted a one-year-old brindle pit bull puppy named Dipper, who, according to Jon, “In a world of good boys, he was the best.”

Since so many people were inspired to donate to the organization by his heartwarming story, Animal Haven thanked Jon and everyone who donated in their Instagram post. Jon also took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank everyone who shared the picture of their own pets, and thanked everyone for their kind words. He also shared beautiful pictures of himself, his kids, and Dipper from the day they adopted their furry friend.

