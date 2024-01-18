Is Kanye West Going To Drop An Apology Video For His Past Anti-Semitic Comments; Report

Is Kanye West considering dropping a lengthy apology video for his anti-Semitic comments in the past? A latest report suggests so!

The rapper is gearing up for the release of his album, Vultures, which he worked on in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. The album which was set to initially come out on December 15 last year was pushed back three times. Latest reports suggest that Vultures is now scheduled for a February 9 release.

Everything we know about Kanye’s new apology video and his delayed album is down below.

Kanye West has reportedly filmed a 40-minute-long apology video for his past anti-Semitic comments. When does it come out?

A report by TMZ suggests that the rapper has reportedly filmed a lengthy apology video, 40 minutes to be precise, addressing his last anti-semitic comments. The said video, however, is just a lengthy ramble with no constructive message, a TMZ source told the publication. The video in question is reported to drop ahead of Vultures’ release on February 9. Kanye had already issued an apology, written in Hebrew, for his repetitive anti-Semitic comments. People however refused to buy it back then, saying Kanye has had no change of heart and is just putting up a show to sell his upcoming album.

Kanye West and his Anti-Semitic comments - Backstory

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye West, has not once or twice made provocative comments against the Jewish community. He is a habitual offender of this crime, whether it is intentional or not. From denying the holocaust to saying “I like Hitler” and posting aggressive pictures on social media, Kanye left no stone unturned in offending the Jewish population. He even went as far as writing that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” on X(formerly Twitter)

This led to him losing various lucrative brands and deals as well as being locked out of the said social media platform. Fast forward to December 2023, Kanye, 46 posted a picture, consisting of a text written in Hebrew on his Instagram. The text as translated by Google read, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity." The post has now been wiped off of Ye's Instagram.

If the Gold Digger rapper has truly had a change of heart and is planning to drop a video version of his December 2023 apology, good for him.

We’ll get to know about it on or before February 9 or maybe not, like the previous three times.

