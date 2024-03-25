Did Kate Middleton Write Her Own Speech for Her Video Announcing Her Cancer Diagnosis? Source Reveals

42-year-old Kate Middleton released a video on March 22, 2024 where she spoke at length about her suffering health. In the same video, the Princess of Wales revealed that she is battling Cancer. This comes nearly a month after King Charles’ diagnosis. While everyone was speculating Kate’s absence, body double, doppelganger and fabricated images on social media, this news came as a shock for all. Did Kate Middleton pen down this speech on her own? Find out.

Did Kate Middleton write the Cancer announcement speech herself?

The revelation of battling such a disease came from Kate’s heart. A palace source gave an interview to People where they said that she wrote every word on her own. The video speech was released on social media and as per the source, it was recorded two days prior on March 20, 2024 in the Windsor Castle gardens. Another family friend also adds, “She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news.”

A royal source also reveals how Prince William is feeling about the announcement. As per the source Prince William is, “extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week, but since her surgery in January.” The source also said, “Now more than ever he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.” The couple is grateful for all the blessings and support they were provided with post announcement.

What did Kate Middleton say in her Cancer announcement?

The Princess of Wales said this in her announcement video. She started off with, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," and added, "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." The family has been undergoing this shock, and are trying their best to manage this privately. She is also undergoing chemotherapy. As we wait for Kate’s speedy recovery, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

