‘Did Not Expect To See That Fiery Bully’: Hell’s Kitchen Alums Recall ‘sharp-tongued’ Gordon Ramsey’s Behavior On Set

The former contestants of Hell’s Kitchen didn't hold back while discussing the show's host, Gordon Ramsay, and its intense atmosphere. As reported by People magazine, they shared their experiences on Vice TV's Dark Side Of Reality TV.

The ex-contestants, including winners Ariel Malone and Michael Wray, reflected on their time on the show. Journalist Ivy Knight likened the show to throwing babies into the mouth of a lion.

Elsie Ramos, who competed in the first season in 2005, said, “Let's just put it that way. Everybody was afraid," adding, "I did not expect to see that fiery bully." Tek Moore, who appeared in season six, aired in 2009, expressed that the chefs knew how to “disembowel people.”

The first season winner, Wray, expressed the culture shock upon joining the show. He said that individuals who came on the show and never had worked in the kitchen before took it all the similar way. Wray added that they took it personally.

Wray revealed that Ramsay told him that a show should tell their employees that they are doing good at the job because the moment one tells them, they do not try anymore.

Malone, winner of season 15, aired in 2016, said, “When you're in karate class, is your sansei a bully, or is he your teacher? It's the same thing,"

The show first premiered in 2003 and has completed 23 seasons. The acclaimed celebrity chef has appeared as a host in the last 19 seasons. According to People magazine, the culinary competition show has garnered five Primetime Emmy nominations.

Stories about prominent figures' not-so-pleasant on-set behaviors, whether in a series, film, or reality show, are very common. The experiences shared by the Hell’s Kitchen alums truly showcase how hard it can be for a person to enter the set and deal with all that.

Back in 2023, Ramsay conversed with the publication and said that his personality at home and on-screen are entirely different. He shared that every individual has a good and a wrong side to them. He mentioned being good to highlight the bad that “turned into something wonderful.”

