Who Are Nick Cannon’s Kids? Everything We Know About TV Host & Rapper’s Expanding Family

Nick Cannon is an actor, rapper, and television host who has garnered attention over the years not only for his career but also for his rapidly expanding family. In just 11 years, he became a father 12 times. Nick Cannon’s kids and family life have often been the subject of discussion, as he has had children with multiple women. While fatherhood brings him much joy, it has also presented challenges, especially in balancing his work commitments with spending quality time with his kids.

In a 2022 interview with Men’s Health, Cannon emphasized that he is actively involved in each of his children’s lives. He also mentioned that he maintains healthy relationships with the mothers of his children, as they all focus on co-parenting and raising their kids together. After welcoming his 11th child in 2022, Cannon announced the birth of his 12th baby daughter later that same year.

Here’s a look at the long list of Nick Cannon’s kids, born between 2011 and 2022:

Moroccan and Monroe Cannon (Born April 30, 2011)

The first time in his life that Cannon became a father was with the birth of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his then-wife, pop diva Mariah Carey. They exchanged vows in 2008 and have been co-parenting since their divorce in 2014.

Cannon has expressed to People, that the twins have been a huge blessing, and he shares a close bond with them. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a good relationship with Carey to effectively co-parent. Now 13, the twins remain close to both of their parents and are often seen at social functions with them.

Advertisement

Golden Sagon Cannon (Born February 21, 2017)

Cannon’s third child, Golden Sagon, was born with Brittany Bell, choreographer and Miss Arizona beauty contest winner. He and Bell have maintained a friendly relationship when it comes to co-parenting. Cannon announced Golden’s birth on Instagram, expressing gratitude to Bell for their new baby, who brought him happiness during what he described as a very trying time.

He wrote, “No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! Welcome to Earth, Son!”. Golden is now 7 years old and has been in the public eye along with his siblings.

Powerful Queen Cannon (Born December 23, 2020)

Golden Sagon embraced his new role as a big brother shortly after birth, when Brittany Bell gave birth to their second child, Powerful Queen, on December 23, 2020.

“All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL. Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD," Bell wrote on social media, welcoming her daughter. Cannon has been very present in Powerful’s life, proudly sharing candid pictures of his daughter as she actively participates in social events and family celebrations. Powerful recently turned three.

Advertisement

Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon (Born June 14, 2021)

In June 2021, DJ and model Abby De La Rosa welcomed a set of twins with Cannon. Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir just a couple of months after Powerful Queen.

Now 3 years old, Zion and Zillion have participated in various fun activities with their father, including dressing up in costumes and going out for Halloween.

Zen Cannon (Born June 23, 2021; died December 2021)

The same year that Zion and Zillion were born, Cannon welcomed his baby boy, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. But in a tragic turn of events, Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer, which eventually took his life. He passed away at just five months old in December of that year.

Cannon and Scott expressed their feelings of loss and how the death of Zen impacted them.

Legendary Love Cannon (Born July 2022)

Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love, was born in July 2022 to model Bre Tiesi. Tiesi, known for her work in fashion and television, had an on-and-off relationship with Cannon prior to the birth of their child.

Advertisement

She shared an 11-minute video on YouTube documenting the birth, which featured Cannon holding his newborn son.

Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (Born September 14, 2022)

A few months later, Cannon welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Onyx is Cannon’s firstborn with Cole, and he has made a significant effort to nurture a close bond with his daughter.

However, during an episode of The Howard Stern Show in April 2023, Cannon embarrassingly omitted Onyx’s name while listing his children. He later clarified that he spends most of his time with her.

Rise Messiah Cannon (Born September 2022)

In September 2022, Cannon welcomed his tenth child, Rise Messiah Cannon, with Brittany Bell, marking their third child together.

Cannon expressed on Instagram commemorating the birth of Rise Messiah, “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps.”

Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon (Born November 11, 2022)

Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon is the TV host’s eleventh child, born to Abby De La Rosa in November 2022, and their third together. The arrival of their baby girl brought immense joy to Cannon, who celebrated the occasion by sharing his excitement on social media.

Advertisement

Beautiful’s birth on 11/11 was celebrated on Instagram by Cannon as he exclaimed, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!”

Halo Marie Cannon (Born December 14, 2022)

Halo Marie, the twelfth and most recent child for Cannon, was born in December 2022 to Alyssa Scott, following the loss of their son Zen the year before.

Halo Marie, the twelfth and most recent child of Cannon, was born in December 2022 to Alyssa Scott, following the loss of their son, Zen, the year before. Scott shared a heartfelt video dedicated to Halo's birth, expressing the profound emotions that accompany the arrival of a new baby after such a loss.

While Nick Cannon cherishes his role as a father, he also acknowledges the challenges of raising 12 children. He has openly admitted to being busy most of the time and often worries about not being able to spend quality time with all of them in a single day. Nevertheless, Cannon loves each of his children and remains actively involved in their upbringing and care.

ALSO READ: ‘Soaking Up Every Moment': Nick Cannon Has Emotional Reaction To Daughter Monroe Growing Up To Be A 'Young Woman'