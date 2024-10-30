Did Sean Diddy Combs' Sons Get Into A Fight With Ray J At LA Halloween Bash? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs’ sons were ganging up on Ray J at Tara Electra’s Halloween party when an unlikely peacemaker stepped in. According to the reports, Diddy’s three sons Christian, Quincy, and Justin were about to fight Ray J in the parking lot of a Halloween party in Los Angeles where influencer Tara Electra's Unruly Agency had a Halloween party.

TMZ reported that late in the party, Ray J, 43, left for the parking lot with an entourage that consisted of Amber Rose and his manager David Weintraub. It was during this time that Diddy’s sons were angered by comments made by Ray J about their father who is currently facing legal issues. They got up close to each other and everybody was two seconds away from throwing down.

The reports indicate that both Justin and Christian were prepared for a physical confrontation with Ray J’s team. At this point, Chris Brown saw what was going on from his car and decided to intervene. Together with Weintraub, Ray J’s manager, Brown managed to calm down Justin and Christian who were the two main aggressors of that feud.

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Face New Cases Of Sexually Assaulting Two Minors In 2000s

Additional witnesses helped in diffusing the situation, and fortunately, no one was hurt. However, as per the outlet, it is not the first time that Diddy's sons have confronted Ray J for his words. They got into a brawl three times already within a short period of time. Ray J has suggested that he would be willing to have a conversation with Diddy’s sons.

Advertisement

As per the outlet, in spite of the turmoil, Ray J reportedly sees both Diddy and his family close, which is why he did not flinch when faced with the wrath of his ‘little kids'—Christian, 26, Quincy, 33, and Justin, 30. Meanwhile, the music mogul has been charged with illegal transportation related to prostitution, racketeering, and sex trafficking.

Several other sexual assault and rape lawsuits have been filed against Sean Diddy Combs, as well as accusations of drugging and raping people, including men, women, and minors, as he awaits trial. However, he has denied every accusation and pleaded not guilty.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Fights For Bail For The Third Time After Spending Three Weeks Behind Bars on Federal Charges