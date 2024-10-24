Sean Diddy Combs' Drug Abuse History At Workplace Shares THIS Eerie Similarity To Liam Payne's Death; Read Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death, sexual assault, and drugs.

In a complaint made in February, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones stated that employees of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had been made to carry a drug known as “pink cocaine” with them at all times. It's the same substance that was present in the system of Liam Payne at the time of his passing.

ABC News reports that on October 16, Payne, who stayed in a hotel in Buenos Aires, fell from the third-floor balcony and died. A partial autopsy conducted on him established that his body contained several foreign substances, including ‘the pink cocaine,’ which is widely called ‘Tuci’.

Despite the name, the National Capital Poison Center claims this drug consists of a blend of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA, with no cocaine found in it.

As per People, these claims were made by Jones, an ex-employee of Combs as a producer and videographer, as part of a lawsuit claiming the music entrepreneur assaulted him sexually.

The complaint that the outlet had access to revealed that Diddy had drugged Jones and that there was excessive use of drugs in all of Combs’ businesses. The rapper’s employees were apparently compelled to carry a whole bunch of drugs, which included cocaine, GHB, ecstasies, marijuana gummies, and Tuci.

According to the outlet, at Diddy's workplace, “all employees, from the butler to the chef to the housekeepers,” were coerced to “walk around with a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and Tuci," as alleged in the complaint.

Jones’ claims came out at the time when Cassie Ventura, P Diddy’s ex-partner, had also filed a separate case alleging P Diddy had sexually harassed her.

In light of Jones’ litigation, Combs’ spokesperson stoutly disclaimed the accusations and branded Jones as a “con artist” out to enrich himself at their expense. The statement confirmed that they possessed proof, which would negate Jones’ accusations. Whenever they reached out to Jones’ lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, there were no replies. The spokesperson further added that Combs was very willing to settle the allegations in court with all the evidence in his possession.

In regards to these events, Combs was later charged in another legal case after federal agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami residences. He was accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution purposes, and the rapper pleaded not guilty to all counts. The indictment focuses on supposed ‘freakoffs’ that the prosecutors have referred to as forced sexual performances that include drugs, male sex workers, and women.

Meanwhile, the late One Direction singer Liam Payne's toxicology reports suggest that 'pink cocaine' might have caused his death. Police have also suggested that he might have suffered from the fatal fall due to drug-induced hallucinations.

