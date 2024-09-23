‘Have Looked Up To Him:’ Ray J Defends Sean Diddy Combs Amid Rapper's Arrest; Claims He Never Saw Proof Of Alleged Incidents

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sex trafficking and assault.

Ray J opened up about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's arrest on September 16 in relation to sex trafficking. One Wish rapper said that they have “looked up” to the Another One Of Me rapper.

During his interview with NewsNations’s Cuomo, aired on Friday, Ray J claimed that he has “never seen the stuff that's being said” about Diddy. The Another Day On Paradise vocalist shared about them being around the disgraced rapper and in his "era,” they “looked up to him.” He called this situation “unfortunate.”

The rapper emphasized this being an essential lesson and the next generation understanding how to move ahead in a different way that is transparent and has “integrity.”

He also spoke about the allegations against the Bad Bay Records founder and said that they were “hurtful” and “confusing” to other individuals in the industry and the ones who knew Diddy personally.

Ray J claimed, “We've never seen the stuff that's being said and the stuff people are finding out, like, I've never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed.” He mentioned that many others in the industry can agree with him in that sense.

The Sexy Can I artist shared that one needs to utilize it as a moment for reflection and not criticizing, but to find the best way to move ahead in the culture we are currently in.

Many people have been invested in this controversy since the beginning, mostly because of the serious nature of the allegations against the music mogul. It was elevated when, in May, CNN released the disturbing footage of Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles Hotel back in 2016.

Last Monday (September 16), he was arrested in Manhattan and was charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering. Diddy, who has not pled guilty to these serious charges against him, was denied bail, per People Magazine.

A source recently shared with the publication that Cassie hopes that justice will prevail. The insider told the outlet about the strength it took for her to be the first person to open up and accuse Diddy.

The source further stated that it was terrifying in the real sense and there have been multiple individuals who have protected the rapper for a long period. The insider did not exaggerate to say that the songstress’s life was in danger through everything.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

