What prompted Nicki Minaj's decision to stop performing "Starships," and how did producer RedOne respond?

Nicki Minaj, the rap sensation, has stirred up a storm by refusing to perform her chart-topping hit Starships, leaving fans shocked. The controversy takes a turn as producer RedOne, the maestro behind the track, responds to Minaj's surprising decision, emphasizing respect for the artist's wishes.

Why did Nicki Minaj refuse to perform her banger hit, Starships?

In a recent TikTok clip from her New Year's Eve performance in Miami, Nicki Minaj made a bold statement by abruptly halting her iconic 2012 hit Starships, as retrieved via TMZ Hip Hop . Released in 2012, Starships became a massive hit, achieving 9x Platinum status and has sold millions of copies across the globe. In the viral video, the rapper signals to the DJ to stop the track after the audience enthusiastically sang the opening lyrics.

Minaj then declares, “Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych. I don't perform that song no more, y'all,” expressing her disdain with a candid, “I don't like it... what y'all want me to do? Stupid song.” The unexpected move disappointed fans, but Nicki swiftly transitioned to another fan favorite, Super Bass, and continued with the performance.

RedOne, the producer of Starships, shared his stance on Nicki Minaj’s wish to no longer perform Starships

Amidst the uproar, RedOne, the producer of Starships, weighed in on the situation. RedOne conveyed his utmost respect for Nicki Minaj and her artistic decisions, emphasizing that he would always honor an artist's wishes. He expressed pride in creating the record with Minaj and acknowledged the global success it achieved.

“I have the utmost respect for Nicki Minaj and I love her work very much. I will always respect an artist's wishes ... I feel very proud to have made that record with her along with the global success it made,” he shared in a conversation with TMZ Hip Hop . The producer's response reflects a mature and understanding perspective, recognizing that artists evolve, and their feelings towards their own work can change over time.

The recent refusal to perform the song on a grand stage reflects Minaj's pursuit of new music. The rap star released her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on December 8, 2023. This album marks her return after a five-year hiatus since the release of Queen in 2018.

