‘Didn’t Even Recognize Her’: Fans React To Carrie Underwood’s Appearance During The 2024 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood came under the radar of netizens who are calling out the singer for her seemingly altered appearance during the Country Music Association Awards which occurred on November 20. Many people on social media platforms spoke strongly about the country singer not looking recognizable during the event.

When Underwood took the stage to perform with Cody Jonhson, many people focused on her looks rather than her vocal abilities. The social media users, per usual, were quick to pour in their judgments about the same topic.

A person asked the singer if she had altered her lips on X. Another straight up asked what did Underwood do to her face. A platform user expressed, “Stop what did Carrie Underwood do to her lips and nose she was so pretty, but dam the plastic is showing.” Another user wrote, "Even Carrie Underwood feels the need for lip filler. Wtf."

An individual quipped while asking if the face recognition on her iPhone still worked. But the comments about her looks did not stop there. Some people were more harsh with their opinions. A platform user penned, “@carrieunderwood looks terrible; didn’t even recognize her! Her face is horrible and those lips Damn!”

But there were some fans who supported the singer and also slammed the haters who commented about her allegedly getting plastic surgery done.

People were quick to recall the 2018 incident where the country singer revealed that she fell from the front stairs of her Nashville home and ended up getting stitches on her face.

Advertisement

Another person on X penned, “If you do not remember ; she had major surgery to her face when she fell down her front porch steps. Maybe try reading someone story before judging them.” Others just simply asked people to stop being rude and leave the songstress alone.

Celebrities are prone to plastic surgery allegations and although this time people strongly called out Underwood for alleged transformation, netizens have previously slammed her for the same reason online.

During this year’s CMA’s it wasn't just the songstress who was criticized on social media. Another country superstar, Luke Bryan was also called out for his hosting style, which was not liked by people on the internet apparently.

Performers including Megan Moroney and Shaboozey were also slammed for their performances on stage during the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Cher Reveals Farrah Fawcett Wanted to Spend Her Last Days in Her House? Here's Why Ryan O'Neal 'Denied' It