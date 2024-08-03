Carrie Underwood Dating History Explored

Carrie Marie Underwood, the American singer who rose to prominence as she won the title of American Idol 2005, has had plenty of breakup rumors and speculations regarding her dating life over the years. She is currently married to NHL player Mike Fisher and has two kids together.

Underwood became the first country music artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her track Inside Your Heaven. She also became the only solo country singer to have a number-one hit on the Hot 100 in the 2000s. Let’s explore the Grammy-winning singer’s personal life below.

Drake Clark

While Underwood was a mass communication student at Northeastern State University, her romance with Drake Clark began and flourished. Their relationship started in 2002 and since then, they supported one another as they made their way through their early 20s during their nearly three-year relationship.

The couple parted ways in 2005 Underwood became well-known following her victory in the fourth season of American Idol. The pair split ways amicably after realizing that their lives were taking different turns.

Tony Romo

After being introduced during an NFL game by Tony Romo's teammate Jason Witten, Underwood and Romo started dating in December 2006. The couple, who were both quite successful in their own fields, seemed like the ideal couple and won over fans' hearts soon.

However, in the summer of 2007, they ended their relationship after dating for just over a year. Following their split, which they both attributed to hectic schedules and demanding occupations, they have stayed friends.

Chace Crawford

In the summer of 2007, Underwood and Chace Crawford began dating after being introduced by their common friends. The two were frequently seen together on many occasions, including the 2007 ESPY Awards. Unfortunately, after only seven months of dating, the spark in their relationship had faded by early 2008, and they decided to call it quits. The two had a cordial breakup and have since moved on to other romantic interests.

Travis Lane Stork

Underwood and Travis Lane Stork had a brief romantic relationship in 2006 following his appearance as The Bachelor on the eighth season of the popular reality TV series. Even though their romance was never formally acknowledged, they were frequently spotted together, which contributed to the speculations. Unfortunately, before the end of the year, both parties had moved on to other relationships, so the whirlwind relationship was short-lived.

Mike Fisher

The romance between Underwood and Fisher started in the fall of 2008 when a mutual acquaintance brought them together at one of her concert meet-and-greets. They dated for a little more than a year when they got engaged in December 2009 and married in July 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia in the presence of over 250 people. They are still happily married now and are proud parents of two handsome boys, Jacob and Isaiah.

