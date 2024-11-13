‘Difference In This Is…’: Dune: Prophecy Stars Olivia Williams And Emily Watson About HBO Series’ Similarities With Game Of Thrones

The release of one of the grandest events in film and television history is right around the corner. Meanwhile, Dune: Prophecy stars Olivia Williams and Emily Watson recently opened up about how their HBO series stands out compared to the previously hit historical series Game of Thrones.

While many are eagerly awaiting the prequel entry of Dune, some have been comparing it to George R. R. Martin’s series. Both shows share similarities with themes of complicated alliances, struggles for power, and betrayal. However, Williams and Watson offered the perfect response, explaining why Dune: Prophecy is a "unique" series in its own right.

Speaking to ComicBook, Watson explained, "I think a difference in this is that the main protagonists are women."

She went on to add that the series covers "the whole spectrum," noting that while it involves many characters, it primarily focuses on the sisterhood.

The Small Things Like These actress also mentioned that this focus on sisterhood makes HBO’s Dune: Prophecy “unique and interesting.”

Watson emphasized that she isn't promoting the series or the women in it "as kind of feminist icons."

Meanwhile, Williams recalled the time she crossed paths with her co-star Emily, stating, "Emily and I met on the steps of the National Gallery in London."

She went on to describe how both she and Emily Watson admired Tudor portraits of Elizabeth I, as well as the “offspring and cousins of Henry VIII.”

The actress from M. Night Shyamalan's horror mystery film The Sixth Sense further recalled a line from her character, Valya Harkonnen: “Which is more powerful, history or prophecy?”

Dune: Prophecy is the prequel to the two massive films that starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and more.

In this series, Olivia Williams and Emily Watson take on the roles of Tula Harkonnen and Valya Harkonnen, respectively.

The Dune series also features Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea.

Additionally, get ready to see Mark Strong, alongside Jade Anouka and Chris Mason.

Dune: Prophecy follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who battle powerful forces and form the ever-revered Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Prophecy will premiere on November 17 on HBO.

