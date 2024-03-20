Does Michelle and Jesse Lally Have Kids? Find Out As Couple Reveals Separation Ahead Of The Valley Premiere

Michelle and Jesse Lally, stars of the upcoming reality show The Valley, are making headlines not just for their television debut but also for their personal lives. Their openness about their issues hinted at trouble brewing beneath the surface. In a surprising announcement just before the premiere, Michelle and Jesse revealed that they are parting ways, taking steps towards a divorce. Let’s explore their journey of family, separation, and the challenges they face amidst the glare of reality TV.

Expecting the unexpected

Despite the excitement surrounding their television debut, Michelle and Jesse Lally stunned fans by revealing their separation just before the premiere of The Valley. Michelle shared, I think you’re gonna be very surprised… There’s a lot that happens. We’ve been together for a long time and married, but you get to see our real struggles. You’re gonna see that we have separated.”

Meet Isabella Bunny

Amidst the chaos of the COVID pandemic, Michelle and Jesse Lally welcomed their daughter Isabella Bunny into the world in April 2020. Despite the challenges, they found joy in their little bundle of energy. Now, at three years old, Isabella is not just their daughter but also a budding child model, capturing hearts on Michelle’s Instagram page.

Their bond with Isabella is evident and she even shares special connections with other Vanderpump Rules kids, like Scheana’s daughter Summer Moon Honey Davis, and Lala’s daughter, Ocean Kent. As Michelle and Jess venture into the world of reality television, they’re also navigating the boys and challenges of parenthood. Jesse said, “Unfortunately, right now Michelle and I are separated, but we’re co-parenting Isabella. Michelle moved out recently, so now we’re just a few blocks apart. You’ll see how it all plays out during the whole season.”

Signs of strain

Throughout the show’s first season, subtle signs indicated the strain in Jesse and Michelle’s relationship. From disagreements about lifestyle choices to discussions about the possibility of separation, their journey on The Valley will mirror the complexities of real-life marriages.

Michelle initially felt scared about sharing her relationship struggles on TV, but she realized it’s important for people to know that they’re not alone. “I want to show that marriage isn’t always perfect, some couples make it, and some don’t.”

Regarding the possibility of reconciliation, Jesse expressed his primary concern: their daughter Isabella. “My main focus is Isabella. I hope we can still be great friends while raising this beautiful girl. That’s all that matters to me.”

Looking ahead

As The Valley gears up for its premiere, viewers are eager to see the authenticity Michelle and Jesse bring to the screen. Michelle expressed her excitement stating, “I was the most authentic I could be and that’s what I’m most excited to see.

“I was just being myself, and I’m looking forward to seeing that,” said Jesse. Despite their personal struggles, the couple remains committed to sharing their journey, both the highs and lows, with the audiences.

Catch The Valley every Tuesday on Bravo.