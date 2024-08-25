Dolly Parton Drops Unreleased 1988 Track A Rose Won't Fix It With Niece Heidi; DEETS Inside

Dolly Parton, the iconic country music legend, 78, is all set to release a lengthy new album, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith and Fables, in November. This 36-song album will be based on her family’s (both her mother's and father's sides) origins and legacies from the U.K. to Tennessee.

After releasing the title track of her new album, Parton has now released another song from the album, called ‘A Rose Won’t Fix It’ on Friday, August 23. It is a revival of an unreleased track from 1988, with her niece Heidi Parton, who is the daughter of Dolly's brother Randy Parton. Heidi sang the lead vocals in the song and Parton herself sang the background vocals for both the verses and chorus.

The lyrics of the song emphasize how flowers aren't enough to make up for one's mistakes. It was originally written and recorded for Parton’s 1988 album ‘Hungry Again’, but is being revived because it didn’t make the final cut that year.

Heidi expressed her feelings about being part of the song with her Aunt through an Instagram post on Friday. She wrote, “I’m so honored to be a part of this incredible family project. To have the song I got to be a part of as a single release is one of the greatest moments of my life! And our family is so talented and I can’t wait for you all to hear that talent on November 15th of this year”.

She further wrote, “I thank you all for your continued support and love for me and my family. I sincerely hope you love this song as much as I do.”

For this album, Parton also collaborated with her family members including her uncle Bill Owens, aunt Estelle Owens, brothers Floyd and Randy, sisters Cassie, Stella, Rachel and Freida, and niece Jada Star. Her late mother, Avie Lee Parton, has also voiced several songs in the album.

The album is produced by Parton’s cousin Richie Owens and will mark her second full-length album in the rock genre after Rockstar, which was released last November. A four-part docuseries, which is currently under production, will also be released as part of the album.

Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith, and Fables will be released on November 15th of this year.

