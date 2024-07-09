Scarlett Johansson has caught the limelight after she raised curiosity about the authenticity of a widely circulated conspiracy theory about Dolly Parton's tattoo sleeve. The actress recently attended the world premiere of Fly Me to the Moon on July 8 at New York's AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

Scarlett Johansson is intrigued by the conspiracy theory of Dolly Parton's tattooed sleeves

During the premiere, when she was asked about conspiracy theories other than the moon landing, the Lucy star told PEOPLE that she would be curious to learn more about the Jolene singer's body art.

Johnson told PEOPLE, "I am not sure. I'm so not a conspiracy theorist. I'm like, I believe in science. I don't know. I think probably that Dolly Parton has full tattooed sleeves." She then smiled mischievously and then playfully asked, "Is it real? We'll find out."

Dolly Parton once spoke about her tattoos being artistic

Parton acknowledged having some tattoos earlier in September 2020 in an interview, calling them tasteful. Parton told PEOPLE, "My tattoos are beautiful, artistic, and typically intended to cover a scar rather than to draw attention to themselves. I have butterflies, bows, and ribbons."

"I had to wear a feeding tube for a while because I was really unwell. I'm so fair that scars become purple on me, so I didn't like that small scar it left on my side. I enjoy turning bad things into good things."

Scarlett Johansson's upcoming project

Scarlett Johansson, who was present at the event with her spouse Colin Jost, is no stranger to conspiracy theories; in fact, the theory that the Apollo 11 moon landing was staged by the US government served as inspiration for her most recent movie.

Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a member of the marketing team in charge of rehabilitating NASA's reputation. Channing Tatum, who plays launch director Cole Davis, co-stars with her. Fly Me to the Moon will be released in theatres on July 12.

