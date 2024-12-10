Dolly Parton Explains Why Husband Carl Thomas Dean Avoids Attending Events With Her: 'He Loves Music, But...'

Dolly Parton is sharing rare details about her seldom-seen-in-public husband, Carl Thomas Dean. On the Monday, December 9 episode of Bunny Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the country singer, 78, revealed how her homebody husband went to an award show with her once, only to swear them off forever after the experience.

“He loves music, but he’s not the least bit interested in being in it. And he told me that right up front,” the 9 to 5 singer told Jelly Roll’s wife.

“I begged him to go with me in ‘67. We’d got married in ‘66. So that’s when I won the first award for the BMI Song of the Year,” she detailed, referencing her 1966 hit Put it Off Until Tomorrow. The songstress said she rented her husband a tux to streamline the outing for him, and he did end up accompanying her to the event. But, “he was so uncomfortable the whole night.”

The Jolene crooner continued, revealing that as soon as they got home, he rushed to undress and relieve himself from the torture. He then proceeded to inform Parton he wanted her to do her thing and wished her the best, but he wouldn’t be tagging along with her at any of her work events henceforth. “And he never did,” she stated.

The singer said she respected her husband’s decision to stay out of the spotlight because she saw how uneasy it made him feel. Per her, it’s not just glam events that make him uncomfortable, but also big dinners or any social gathering with a vast crowd.

The couple, who renewed their wedding vows in 2016, have been married for 58 years.

In a 2018 People interview, Parton said her husband being a homebody worked well for their relationship, as that trait of his was in exact contradiction to her fondness for the outdoors. The Grammy winner shared that when people ask her about the key to her long marriage, she says, “Stay gone,” as she is often traveling while he’s chilling at home. When they do reunite, however, the singer shared that they truly enjoy each other's company.

